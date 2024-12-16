Manchester United duo Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford were both dropped from the squad to face Manchester City on Sunday, and The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell believes that Jason Wilcox may have had a say in the decision.

It was somewhat of a surprise to see both Garnacho and Rashford removed from the squad for such a big game. Seeing the duo on the bench wouldn't have been a shock considering the options that Ruben Amorim has in those positions, but both players being completely omitted raises plenty of question marks.

If United had have lost the game against their rivals, Amorim's decision may have come under plenty of scrutiny, but United secured an emphatic victory at the Etihad Stadium. It's safe to say the Red Devils didn't need the attacking duo, but there will still be plenty of confusion among supporters.

Speaking on the situation after the game on the Talk of the Devils podcast, The Athletic writer Whitwell has hinted that Wilcox may have had something to do with the decision as the United director is regularly at the training ground watching sessions...

"Jason Wilcox was sat in between today [Dave] Brailsford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe today, which I thought was maybe notable. Obviously, Dan Ashworth has departed. It feels like Jason Wilcox will take up more of that kind of responsibility. He's the one at the training ground every day, watching training every day. So I'd be amazed if they hadn't had a conversation, Ruben Amorin and Jason Wilcox between them, about this kind of situation."

Amorim explained his decision after the game, confirming that it wasn't an injury-related choice to omit them from the squad. The Portuguese coach reiterated that he sees them every day in training, leading to his decision to leave them out of the squad.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that this decision from Amorim on Garnacho and Rashford could have an impact on their respective futures. Both players have been in and out of the side since Amorim arrived, but removing them from the squad in such a huge game was a major statement from the coaching staff.