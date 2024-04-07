Highlights Manchester United are keen to secure Jason Wilcox as soon as possible.

Wilcox wants to move to Old Trafford with the level of compensation holding the move up as things stand.

Wilcox's influence at Southampton has been seen through significant player departures following the club's relegation last season.

Manchester United will be hammering down the door to agree a compensation with Southampton for Jason Wilcox - with both parties ‘wanting the move, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

United had agreed terms with Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth earlier in the year, but the Magpies’ £20million valuation of their transfer guru has put United off and as such, they have instead moved for Wilcox in a similar role, per reports.

With United struggling in the league after two stoppage-time setbacks to Brentford and Chelsea in the past week, there is huge pressure on whoever comes in to deliver on the recruitment front - and Wilcox appears to be the man who is set to take the role. But whilst there hasn’t been a huge development so far, United will be hoping that Wilcox can join the club soon to begin their summer transfer plans.

Why Manchester United Are So Desperate To Bring Jason Wilcox To Old Trafford

With the summer window approaching, United will be hoping to avoid the setbacks they have suffered in recent seasons with poor recruitment. Antony has largely failed to impress since his move from Ajax, Jadon Sancho is out on loan at Borussia Dortmund aiming to find his feet once again after falling out with Erik ten Hag, and the jury is still out on Andre Onana, Tyrell Malacia and Rasmus Hojlund.

Ashworth’s work for Brighton and Newcastle makes him an obvious candidate for the role, having signed the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella on the south coast, alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon for the Magpies.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jason Wilcox has only been at Southampton for one season but transfer fees worth north of £120million have been brought in over his time at St. Mary's

But Wilcox’s time spent in Manchester City’s academy has been beneficial to United’s cross-city rivals by producing the likes of Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Sancho himself, and whilst Wilcox is on a similar deal at Southampton, has since stood down and there is still a need to pay compensation to the south coast club - what may be a sticking point in United's decision is that the fee is thought to be much less than Newcastle’s asking price for Ashworth.

United have already appointed Omar Berrada as the club's CEO after he left Manchester City to switch allegiances in the north west, and with the appointment of Wilcox, it will help kickstart their actions for next season should they wish to begin closing the gap between themselves and the top three.

Ben Jacobs - Wilcox Wants Manchester United And They Want Him

United need to get a deal done in terms of a new sporting director

Jacobs believes that United’s pursuit of Wilcox is relatively straightforward, given that both parties only want one solution - though he states that United will want the matter sorting sooner rather than later or they risk falling behind in the recruitment market, which is the last thing that they need. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Manchester United want Jason Wilcox, Jason Wilcox wants Manchester United - it is as simple as that. Wilcox has told Southampton that he wants to leave to be the technical director, and it’s now just about compensation between the two clubs. “Otherwise, Wilcox will be forced to see out his notice period which is a year, and that is obviously the last thing that Manchester United want, especially given that it’s looking unlikely that Dan Ashworth will be able to influence this summer. “The advantage if Southampton and Manchester United can agree a package for Wilcox is that he might well be able to influence this summer, and that will help with continuity.”

How Jason Wilcox Has Fared At Southampton On The Recruitment Front

Jason Wilcox has been extremely proactive in his time at Southampton

Wilcox has only been at St. Mary's for less than a year, but already you can see just how vital he could be to United by the way of looking at Southampton's departures in the summer.

Tino Livramento, Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Tella all left the club for fees over £20million, which is a substantial amount of money for a Championship club to receive for one player, let alone four. Having barely spent any money in the summer, they focused on impressive loan signings such as Taylor Harwood-Bellis, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fraser.

Southampton - Major departures in 2023-24 Team Fee Romeo Lavia Chelsea £55m James Ward-Prowse West Ham £32m Tino Livramento Newcastle £30m Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen £20.5m

Southampton are in a much better financial position than other promotion rivals and even if they don't achieve promotion by this point next season, the Saints will be ready to go again - regardless of if Wilcox is in their recruitment hot seat or not.

Ryan Manning and Samuel Edozie have also proven to be strong signings and as a result, their signings show that Wilcox knows exactly what profile of player to move for in the window; something which could benefit United greatly heading into the summer if it means that they will avoid going down the route of signing underperforming stars or players who are too young to make an instant impact in the red half of Manchester.

Related How Manchester United Could be Banned From Europe in 2024/25 Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment in Manchester United means the Red Devils may not be allowed to play in Europe next season.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-04-24.