Leeds United manager Javi Gracia will be 'really hurt' after their recent defeat to Crystal Palace, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a difficult season for the Yorkshire club who could be playing their football in the Championship next campaign.

Leeds United news - The latest

Leeds currently find themselves just two points above the relegation zone after a devastating defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

Gracia's side shipped five goals against Roy Hodgson's men and will face a tense last eight games to ensure they are playing Premier League football next season.

The Leeds boss certainly wasn't happy with his players after the disappointing result, saying: "We have to be really disappointed because the second half was very bad, the result as well is difficult to accept.

"We were not aggressive and soft. After that, it is difficult to defend. We have to learn something."

Leeds simply couldn't handle the threat of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise during the game, with the former receiving a Sofascore rating of 8.2 and the latter a whopping 9.7.

Olise provided three assists for his Palace teammates, with Eze getting on the scoresheet.

What has Jones said about Leeds?

Jones has suggested that Leeds now have a major worry after how easy it was for the likes of Eze and Olise to shine at Elland Road.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The major worry was that Palace made a couple of small changes in that team which allowed Eze and Olise a bit more freedom and allowed them to have more impact on the game, and Leeds just absolutely couldn't handle those changes.

"So, the important thing now is that Leeds not only do they not panic, but they also set about adjusting themselves to deal with further setbacks from here to the end of the season."

What's next for Leeds?

The Whites have some crucial games remaining in their fight for survival.

Leeds face fellow relegation-threatened sides West Ham United, Bournemouth, and Leicester City, but also have to play top-half sides such as Fulham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United.

Conceding too many goals is a major issue for Gracia's side, with only Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest allowing more than Leeds' 53, according to FBref.

Leeds are currently out of the relegation zone, but they will find it difficult to stay in the division if they replicate similar performances to the Palace game.