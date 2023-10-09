Highlights Javi Guerra, a young Valencia star, has attracted Premier League interest, with Manchester United and Newcastle both intererest.

Guerra, a technically talented midfielder with impressive passing range and a knack for finding open space, has already made a strong impact in La Liga this season, contributing three goals and one assist in nine appearances.

Guerra's current contract includes an £86 million release clause, and future competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona could complicate any potential move to the Premier League.

Javi Guerra is likely to be a name that becomes extremely familiar to Premier League fans, with interest growing in the young Valencia star. The 20-year-old has broken into the first-team in 2023, being a regular part of the senior squad at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign.

He did make his La Liga debut towards the end of the previous season before going on to feature 10 times in the closing months of the campaign. Guerra even managed to help himself to a goal in the league from central-midfield during this time.

The Spaniard has been a regular fixture in the Valencia side so far this season, proving the step-up he has made in the manager's plans for the team. We decided to take a look at exactly who the exciting young talent is amid Premier League interest.

Latest transfer news - Javi Guerra

The main suspects when it comes to Premier League interest in Guerra are Manchester United. According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have even been given a hands-off warning amid their pursuit of the youngster. Erik ten Hag has been in search of a potential midfield controller for the majority of his spell in the Old Trafford dug-out with Frenkie de Jong being the main target to fulfill such a role.

While it would be a more long-term project to bring the Spanish midfielder into the club, Ten Hag is not shy in giving youth players a chance as shown by his use of Hannibal Mejbri and Alejandro Garnacho so far this term.

Manchester United's midfield options

Player Position Age Casemiro Defensive Midfielder 31 Scott McTominay Defensive Midfielder 26 Bruno Fernandes Attacking Midfielder 29 Mason Mount Attacking Midfielder 24 Hannibal Mejbri Central Midfielder 20 Kobbie Mainoo Defensive Midfielder 18 Sofyan Amrabat Defensive Midfielder 27 Christian Eriksen Central Midfielder 31 Donny van de Beek Central Midfielder 26

Newcastle United are also keen admirers of Guerra's, and he would fit in with their recent transfer strategy of investing in young players with enormous potential.

It would not come as a shock to hear of interest in Guerra from his compatriots Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta of Manchester City and Arsenal respectively either.

Javi Guerra's statistics

While there is not a lot of data to go off for the 20-year-old, he has kicked off the 2023/24 season in impressive fashion by scoring three goals and providing one assist from the engine room during his nine La Liga appearances. This is already more than his goal tally of one during his time with the Valencia B team prior to his promotion to the first-team.

Guerra's style of play

As is often the case with Spanish midfield players, Guerra is very technically talented, with brilliant close control and an eye for a pass. Perhaps the quality that makes him a unique proposition is his height as the 20-year-old already has a very big frame that he uses to his advantage when driving past players.

It is very difficult for opposition players to press the Spaniard as he is very calm and composed when in possession of the ball, although he rarely chooses the easy option of passing backwards or to the side. Guerra likes to engineer himself into a position to play a progressive pass to start attacks for his team.

His passing range is very impressive with short range, long range, left foot, right foot passes all in his locker, and this is something that will develop over time. The most important part of his game to note is his intelligence on the pitch as Guerra is very good at identifying areas of space and attacking them.

The 'next' Luka Modric

It is hard to compare Guerra to one single player from the past, because he looks to potentially combine the skill-sets of two former Premier League players. In terms of physicality, it is hard to look past Yaya Toure as a similar player, with the Ivorian being a beast in the middle of the park and near impossible to push off the ball. Toure made the switch from La Liga to the Premier League before going on to become one of the best players in his position that the division has ever seen.

With the ball at his feet, the 20-year-old is more in the mould of a Luka Modric, who is still playing to this day in La Liga. This means that Guerra will more than likely play against the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner eventually. Modric made the opposite move as he swapped England for Spain, but the similarities in how both men play the game are there to be seen. The pair are very composed on the ball in the middle of the park and can pull off just about any pass that is required of them.

It is very high praise to compare Guerra to greats of the game such as Toure and Modric, but given time he could reach those lofty levels.

Wages and contract information

The aforementioned Daily Mail article states that the midfielder's current contract contains a release clause of £86 million. Guerra signed a new deal with his current employers during the summer which sees him tied down until 2027 with his previous contract only until 2024. The weekly wage he earns is £6646, according to Capology, although that figure is unverified.

When could Guerra move to the Premier League?

Premier League teams will need to be quick off the mark if they hope to pull this deal off as Real Madrid and Barcelona will take an interest sooner rather than later, as is normally the case with young Spanish talent. Should one of the La Liga giants make a concrete move, it will make life extremely difficult for any English side in the race due to the pulling power the two clubs hold.

While Valencia may hope to resist any interest in the near future, a big money move could be made inside the next two transfer windows if Guerra maintains his form, in order to get a head start on any current or future competition for his signature.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.