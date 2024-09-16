La Liga president Javier Tebas has told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester City must be punished for allegedly breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.

An independent hearing looking into 115 charges spread across 14 seasons (2009-2023) begins today at an undisclosed location. A three-person panel will decide the Sky Blues' fate.

Manchester City strongly denies any wrongdoing and have assembled a star-studded team to defend their position, led by highly-acclaimed lawyer Lord David Pannick.

Tebas: Sky Blues Should Get Sanctions They Deserve

LaLiga president urges Premier League to not give in to pressure

Although Manchester City point to “a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists” in support of their position, Tebas insists an innocent verdict would damage the credibility of the Premier League.

“The Premier League shouldn't give in to pressure, right?” said Tebas, speaking to GIVEMESPORT at the Thinking Football Summit in Porto. “Manchester City is just another club, and when you lead an association, you have to act.

“The Premier League shouldn't differentiate between big or small, or important and ‘non-important’, clubs. Manchester City is a member of the association that has committed irregularities and should receive the sanction it deserves. If not, the competition's authority will be lost.”

Manchester City maintain the volume of charges is misleading since many of them relate to the same type of alleged breach, repeated across multiple seasons. As a consequence, the reigning champions argue if the panel dismiss one charge, it will lead to several others being ruled in their favour.

However, the unprecedented volume of charges faced makes this a complicated, time-consuming and watershed case, likely to last 10 weeks, with a verdict expected in early 2025. If found guilty, the Sky Blues could receive a hefty points deduction, potentially big enough to relegate them, or even be expelled from the Premier League, although any severe punishment would almost certainly be instantly appealed.

Manchester City have already paid a £49m UEFA fine – £32m of which was suspended – as part of a settlement for Financial Fair Play breaches (FFP) following a 2014 investigation.

Then in early 2020, the Sky Blues were handed a two-year ban from European club competitions for “overstating sponsorship revenue between 2012 and 2016” after a new UEFA investigation following revelations from German newspaper Der Spiegel.

Leaked documents allegedly show a secret off-the-books annual payment made to former manager Roberto Mancini of £1.75m – over double his Manchester City salary – for consultancy services to Abu Dhabi-based club Al-Jazira, which is also owned by Sheikh Mansour.

Manchester City fiercely criticised UEFA’s ruling, calling it “flawed and prejudicial”. And they successfully appealed it at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), who in overturning UEFA's decision cited “insufficient conclusive evidence”. A £25m fine was also reduced to £8m. However, CAS did state the club was guilty of a "severe" lack of cooperation.

Champions Being Acquitted by CAS 'Among Biggest Failures in History'

Tebas has spoken to Premier League sides over ongoing case

CAS were limited in their powers because some of the alleged breaches were time-barred as they fell outside the five-year statutory limit for prosecution. Manchester City may be able to use their CAS victory to their advantage since there is some crossover of charges, but Tebas, who is a qualified lawyer, still stands by UEFA’s original judgment.

“There are more than 115 accusations,” said Tebas. “I don't know everything, but I know what happened regarding Manchester City’s UEFA case, and quite well. Let's not forget UEFA sanctioned City by not allowing them to compete in the Champions League.

“Then CAS, in a very controversial decision, acquitted them instead of accusing them. I would say that was one of the biggest failures in the history of CAS on a legal issue. It was demonstrated [by UEFA] that they should have been sanctioned and some of those charges are now being pursued by the Premier League.

“I can tell you that everyone knows how City has acted in recent years. I hope it's just a matter of evidence, and that the Premier League know how to prove it well, because the facts are clear. I have spoken with many Premier League clubs and most understand City should be sanctioned."

When asked to respond directly to Tebas' comments, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said: "Maybe he's right, that all the Premier League teams want us to be sanctioned, that is for sure.

"I agree with Tebas for the first time, and hopefully the last. That's why I say to Mr Tebas and the Premier League teams: wait for the independent panel. Justice is there in a modern democracy, so wait for the decision. It's not more complicated than that."

Manchester City's 115 Charges Fall into Five Categories

Investigation was first opened six years ago

It has taken the Premier League six years to get to this point after first opening an investigation into Manchester City in 2018 before formally charging the ten-time champions in February 2023.

According to the Premier League, Manchester City are charged with 54 failures to provide “accurate financial information” between 2009/10 and 2017/18 and of omitting “accurate details for player and manager payments” 14 times between 2009/10 and 2017/18.

There are five alleged breaches of “regulations, including UEFA’s Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play” between 2013/14 and 2017/18. The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) came into force in 2013/14 and there are seven charges relating to these between 2015/16 and 2017/18. There are 35 instances of non-cooperation with Premier League investigations between December 2018 and February 2023.

Both Premier League chief executive Richard Masters – who chose to go and watch Arsenal as Manchester City lifted the 2023/24 title – and even Sky Blues boss Guardiola are relieved the independent hearing is finally underway, 20 months after the charges were first formally made.

"I'm happy it's starting on Monday,” said Guardiola. “I know there will be more rumours and new specialists talking about different sentences. I know what people are looking forward to, and what they expect. I know what I’ve read for many, many years. Everybody is innocent until guilt is proven. So we'll see."

“It is time now for the case to resolve itself,” added Masters in an interview with BBC Sport last month. "It's been going on for a number of years and I think it's self-evident that the case needs to be heard and answered."

Tebas believes Manchester City’s hearing has taken too long to start. The 62-year-old has introduced strict financial rules to LaLiga, which he argues are essential for combating reckless spending despite some clubs feeling hampered in the market. It led to Barcelona needing to let Ilkay Gundogan rejoin Manchester City on a free transfer, and getting his wage off their books aided the signing of Dani Olmo.

"Barcelona are on the right track," said Tebas. "The distance they still have to go will depend on themselves and the decisions they make. They have made a very important reduction in club structure expenses. Revenue has increased, and with more income and fewer expenses, you can better amortise debt and allocate more funds to the playing to the squad than they could in recent years.

“I'm not saying our Spanish model is the best, but what is clear is that the Premier League must have a will for financial fair play, and I think they do. And I think the government regulator in England, which seems to be on the way, has made the Premier League more conscious of the need to make clubs spend more responsibly.

“But what’s surprising about the Manchester City case is the Premier League are still investigating issues dating back to 2009/2010. Yet I already reported City in 2017. It’s taken many years. My message is that it's good to have financial fair play, and to enforce it when breaches occur. This should be done at the time, not many years later. And it should be done equitably – that is the secret."

LaLiga Looked at 'Swap' Involving Gallagher and Felix

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid were involved in summer deals

Tebas is also intrigued to see how Premier League spending is affected by new domestic rules which could come into force as early as next season.

Clubs are currently shadow-trialling a model similar to UEFA’s squad-cost control measures. If clubs approve, they will be able to in theory spend 85% of their revenue on transfers, agent fees and wages, although the total amount is capped using a process called top-to-bottom ‘anchoring’.

This would see a maximum seasonal spend per club of five times what the bottom-placed team earns in television revenue. At the moment, that’s £103.6m, so the figure as of 2024/25 would be £518m, yet at the same time, clubs playing in Europe must still abide by UEFA’s 70% spend-to-revenue cap.

Manchester City are opposed to anchoring, even though it’s clear PSR is proving difficult for clubs to navigate in its current form. The Sky Blues have also taken legal action against the Premier League over their rules on Associated Party Transactions. If they prove them to be anti-competitive, it could result in even bigger revenue streams, which could help ease PSR concerns prior to any new rules coming into force.

It is possible the verdict for this case will come before the independent panel rule on the 115 charges and it potentially aids Manchester City in some of their arguments, despite the fact the two cases are separate.

This summer saw a series of clubs doing 'mirror' deals – sending a player each way in two separate transactions. For example, Aston Villa bought winger Lewis Dobbin from Everton, then sold midfielder Tim Iroegbunam to them with both deals worth around £9m. Villa also purchased Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen from Chelsea for £37.5m before sending teenage forward Omari Kellyman to Stamford Bridge in a package worth £19m.

The outgoing was often a vital fee for clubs trying to balance their 2023/2024 books ahead of the June 30 deadline, while the incoming fee can be amortised, spreading the cost on the books across the contract length. Naturally, those who engaged in the practice stress arrivals were based on sporting merit, but the financial back-scratching was clearly a part of it as well.

It wasn’t just English clubs doing mirror deals either. Chelsea did mutually beneficial business with Atletico Madrid, signing Joao Felix for €50m in a move which allowed Conor Gallagher to complete his switch from Stamford Bridge to Spain for €42m. Tebas told GIVEMESPORT that LaLiga have assessed both transfers for fair market valuation.

“We have reviewed the valuation of the operation between Joao Felix and Gallagher,” he said. “And I'll leave it at that. But there are many transfers within English football involving player exchanges where there are many numbers made to fix balances and books.”

Tebas has been a constant, and often outspoken, voice on financial sustainability. Given his ambition for Europe-wide change in football, and across a number of key issues, it is perhaps surprising he has never thought of standing for higher office as either UEFA or even FIFA president.

The answer is simple: Tebas knows he wouldn't win. He isn't afraid to pick a fight, or be a dissenting voice to keep federations, leagues or clubs in check, but this approach is not necessarily a vote winner.

“I haven't considered running for UEFA or FIFA president because I'm realistic,” Tebas chuckled. “I’m politically incorrect, so it is impossible!”

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt