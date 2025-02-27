LaLiga president Javier Tebas has told GIVEMESPORT he doesn't think Neymar will return to Barcelona but can foresee Lionel Messi returning to the club.

Both Neymar and Messi are currently due to become free agents this year. Neymar has signed a six-month contract with Santos but is open to a move back to Europe after. Messi is in talks to extend his stay at Inter Miami but is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal that would likely take him to the end of the 2026 MLS season. Messi's current agreement expires at the end of this year.

Tebas, speaking to GIVEMESPORT at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit, is confident Messi will end up at Barcelona in some capacity but has downplayed the chances of Neymar playing for the club again.

"I think Messi wants to go back to Barcelona," said Tebas. "He spent lots of years there. I am quite sure Messi will come back. Maybe as a player, but I can see him returning in another capacity as well. Messi and Barcelona go hand in hand. His brand, and Barcelona's brand, are in many ways one and the same. He is in love with the club.

"Neymar is a different story. I don't think he will ever return to Barcelona. I am quite sure of that."

Messi made 778 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 672 times. He left the club for Paris Saint-Germain via a tearful farewell in 2021 and is now at Inter Miami. Jorge Mas told GIVEMSPORT last year he is optimistic the Argentina international will extend his contract, but until an agreement is reached the door remains open for Barcelona to sign him on a free transfer, even if the finances of any homecoming could still be tricky.

“I'm very confident he'll be opening our new stadium in 2026," said Mas. "I’ll be sitting with Leo at some point in the off-season. I’m optimistic that as long as Leo's health holds up, we'll be seeing him in pink.”

Neymar made 186 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 106 times before moving to PSG. He then switched to Al-Hilal before rejoining Santos on a short-term deal. Neymar declined agreeing to an extra year option, meaning he will be a free agent this summer.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox