Javier Zanetti is one of the most legendary defensive footballers in the history of the sport. He spent the entirety of his trophy-laden career in Europe at Inter Milan between 1995 and 2014, making 858 appearances for the Italian giants.

He won Serie A on five seperate occasions, but his career's crowning moment perhaps came in 2010 as he lifted the Champions League trophy as Inter's captain.

Having reached the pinnacle of club football, Zanetti has come up against some brilliant players in his time. Recalling the best he ever saw in the Champions League, the Argentine listed his personal top five for the BBC.

Ronaldo Nazario

Brazil