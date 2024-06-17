Highlights Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be a "massive" part of Seattle's 2024 offense.

JSN was hindered by injuries in his rookie season but made big strides despite playing behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Coupled with Seahawks' OC Ryan Grubb's history of prolific passing offenses and Tyler Lockett's age/contract status, JSN's breakout is imminent.

Several rookie wide receivers took the NFL by storm in 2023. From Zay Flowers at pick No. 22 to Puka Nacua at No. 177 -- the final pick of the fifth round -- and everywhere in between, teams had first-year skill players fill major roles within their respective schemes and produce in impressive fashion.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the first wide receiver selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, hasn't been viewed in a similar light as either Flowers, Nacua, Rashee Rice or Jordan Addison, who all had a much less stacked receiving corps to navigate once arriving in the league. Behind the Seattle Seahawks' dynamic duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, "JSN" still posted 628 receiving yards.

Even in a limited capacity, his talent shined through. And with greater opportunity in offseason practices, Smith-Njigba is tearing his defense up at a greater rate.

According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, he "was downright dominant" in OTAs. New head coach Mike Macdonald anticipates the same sort of showing from Smith-Njigba in the regular season, where the second-year receiver should have a bigger role than he did in 2023.

JSN's a great player and [we're] expecting big things out of him. He's had a great offseason... his practice habits are awesome. He's a guy that we can focus our offense around, along with other guys... but he's definitely going to be a massive piece of what we're trying to do offensively.

Metcalf and Lockett still inhabit the Pacific Northwest, which could cause fans to take Macdonald's words with a grain of salt. However, the circumstances around Smith-Njigba are much more optimal this season than last and should allow him to break out in a major way.

Smith-Njigba Is Fully Healthy

He spent most of his rookie offseason rehabbing injuries

In his final season at Ohio State, JSN was held to just three appearances after suffering a hamstring injury early in the 2022 campaign. The year prior, playing alongside first-round picks Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, he paced the Buckeyes in every major receiving category except touchdowns. He "only" had nine of those.

2021 Ohio State Receiving Production Metric Garrett Wilson Chris Olave Jaxon Smith-Njigba Receptions 70 65 95 Yards 1,058 936 1,606 TD 12 13 9 Yards/Rec. 15.1 14.4 16.9

Had he been able to enter the NFL after that season, at age 20, he would have been in contention for a top-10 selection. Instead, he slipped to No. 20 overall the next year, where Seattle simply couldn't pass up on his talent.

After working to return from his collegiate injury, Smith-Njigba suffered another setback. This time, a broken wrist in his second preseason game sent him back to the shelf. He displayed incredible toughness by suiting up in the Seahawks' season opener, but had to navigate the ailment throughout the first half of the year.

It took me a couple games [to get comfortable]. I wore a cast for the first two games, but the training staff did an amazing job... I feel great now. Towards the middle, end of the season I felt great.

That time frame is where he caught his stride. From Weeks 8-15, Smith-Njigba recorded 50-plus receiving yards in four of eight contests -- with 40-plus yards in three others -- and pulled down two game-winning touchdowns in the final minute of regulation wins over the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

JSN also went through the typical improvements in the off-field aspects of his game, building better "practice and study habits" that helped him raise his level of play in the latter stages of the year. With professional seasoning and given his immense ability, Smith-Njigba is ready to experience a second-year leap.

Seattle's New OC Has Had Success With 3 Wide Receivers

He built a tremendous collegiate offense

Mike Macdonald's offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, is familiar with lighting the playing surface at Lumen Field on fire. Grubb's 2023 Washington Huskies, featuring Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, scored 36 points per game and averaged 343.7 passing yards per game on the way to a College Football Playoff championship game appearance.

Is it likely the 2024 Seahawks will match that production? Of course not; there's a massive difference between the caliber of the best college defense and the NFL's worst unit. But what makes Grubb's offense at UW important here is how the Huskies got to those numbers.

Rome Odunze and Ja'Lynn Polk produced over 1,100 yards, while Jalen McMillan notched 51 yards per game after battling an injury. Sound familiar?

2023 Washington Huskies vs. 2023 Seattle Seahawks - WR Production Seattle Seahawks Receptions Yards TD Yards/Game D.K. Metcalf 66 1,114 8 69.6 Tyler Lockett 79 894 5 52.6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 63 628 4 39.6 Washington Huskies Receptions Yards TD Yards/Game Rome Odunze 92 1,640 13 109.3 Ja'Lynn Polk 69 1,159 9 77.3 Jalen McMillan 45 559 5 50.8

In 2022, McMillan and Polk were essentially flip-flopped, with the former averaging 84.5 yards per game to the latter's 53.4 yards per outing. 32-year-old Tyler Lockett restructured his contract to remain with the team this year, and would save $26 million against the 2025 cap if released next offseason.

Macdonald and Grubb electing to do something similar with him and JSN this year — alternating their roles — is entirely feasible.

At some point, Lockett's baton will be passed onto a younger player. Smith-Njigba was drafted to be its recipient. The new coaching staff's decision to accelerate that transition, so they can feel comfortable about the WR position in the long term, is logical.

Whether they decide to take that route or not, counting on JSN's talent to shine through once again is a bet everyone should be willing to make.

