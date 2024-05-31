Highlights Jaxon Smith-Njigba shined in OTAs, catching five TDs from Geno Smith.

With Ryan Grubb's arrival, the offense should spread the ball out more, and Smith-Njigba will be a huge beneficiary of that.

Macdonald praises Smith-Njigba's practice habits, seeing his potential to dominate in upcoming season.

OTAs have come to a close for the Seattle Seahawks, and based on reports, there has been a clear standout from the practices: Wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The 2023 first-round selection arrived in Seattle last season without a clear role in an offense that was already showcasing two star receivers in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Now with Ryan Grubb in town, the Ohio State product should be getting more opportunities in the passing game, and could be in for a breakout sophomore campaign. If his play through offseason activities is any indication, it's only a matter of time.

Smith-Njigba's 2024 Opportunity

A big second year could be on tap for the Seahawks receiver

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

As the playcaller for the Washington Huskies, Grubb helped three receivers produce at a high rate when all were healthy. Heading to the Seahawks, that type of spread-out attack should carry over.

With Smith-Njigba playing a large part of his snaps in the slot, he has a chance to be Geno Smith's middle-of-the-field target. With the new offensive scheme not targeting tight ends much, there should be plenty of spacing over the middle for the 22-year-old to create space and produce inside.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2023 Stats Stat Smith-Njigba Receptions 63 Receiving Yards 628 Receiving TDs 4 Yards Per Catch 10.0

The team will need him, as last season the Seattle passing attack was inconsistent due to interior protection and struggles from Smith at QB trying to handle the pressure. After going 9-8 and missing the postseason, the team is hoping to bounce back this year and return to the NFC playoff field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jaxon Smith-Njigba put himself on the map with a 15 reception, 347 yard, and three TD performance in the 2022 Rose Bowl, which set the all-time FBS Bowl Game receiving record.

So far, the wideout has shown his potential, being Smith's top target and most consistent touchdown scorer through the 7 on 7 and 11 on 11 phases of practices. New head coach Mike Macdonald has taken notice as well, praising the sophomore receiver to the media on Thursday:

JSN is a great player. Expecting great, big things out of him... His practice habits are awesome.

As a prospect, Smith-Njigba was a highly-touted weapon thanks to this craftiness and fluidity to create separation. Unfortunately, he spent his final season with the Buckeyes with lingering injuries that hindered his production before heading off to the league. Now expected to be fully recovered, he should be a huge part of this Seattle offensive identity moving forward.

Source: Corbin K. Smith

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.