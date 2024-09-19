Former Arsenal striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been charged by police with attempting to smuggle £600,000 worth of cannabis into the UK. The 33-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday by the National Crime Agency and faces charges related to the importation of Class B drugs.

This follows the discovery of 60 kilograms of cannabis hidden in two suitcases at Stansted Airport, which had arrived on a flight from Bangkok, Thailand, on September 2. Emmanuel-Thomas is expected to appear before Carlisle Magistrates on Thursday.

London-born, he started his career at Arsenal and went on to play for various clubs, including Ipswich Town, Bristol City, QPR, Livingston and Aberdeen. He now plays for Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton.

NCA Release Statement

They have reaffirmed their calls to clamp down on drug trafficking

The NCA said the amount of cannabis seized so far in 2024 is already over three times more than the whole of 2023. David Phillips, NCA senior investigating officer, said: "The NCA continues to work with partners like Border Force to target those involved in drug smuggling - that includes both the couriers and the organisers.

"We would appeal to anyone who is approached to engage in any kind of smuggling to think very carefully about the likely consequences of their actions, and the potentially life-changing risks they will be taking."

In August, the NCA issued a warning to travellers arriving into the UK from Thailand, Canada and the United States that they face jail sentences of up to 14 years if caught attempting to bring cannabis into the country after a huge upsurge in arrests.

The NCA said two women aged 28 and 32 were arrested in the aftermath of the drugs seizure and have also been charged with drug importation offences.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas' Career

The London-born forward was predicted to have a big career after excelling in Arsenal's academy, winning the 2008/09 FA Youth Cup. He debuted in January 2010 under Arsene Wenger, starting an FA Cup match against Stoke City. Four more substitute showings would follow in the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup, before leaving his boyhood side on loan to Doncaster Rovers and Cardiff City.

He then left the Emirates permanently in 2010 with a move to Ipswich, and then recorded his best career goal haul with 33 in 103 games for Bristol City between 2013 and 2015. The forward, who lives in Cardwell Road in Gourock, has since played for clubs including, QPR, Gillingham, Livingston and Aberdeen, while also venturing abroad to the now-defunct Thai club PTT Rayong and Indian side Jamshedpur.

After being released by Kidderminster Harriers, he signed a six-month contract with Greenock Morton in July. He has made six appearances for Greenock this season, scoring one goal. Emmanuel-Thomas has also played for the England under-17 team. In December 2009, he was part of the under-19 squad that qualified for the Elite qualifying round of the 2009 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. He is also eligible to play for West Indies nations Saint Lucia and Dominica.