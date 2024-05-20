Highlights Jaycee Horn believes Stephon Gilmore would be a welcome addition to the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers defense was surprisingly among the top-10 in numerous categories last year.

Carolina's remodeled defense should help them win more often next season if the offense can improve as projected.

Whether it was by accident or design, the Carolina Panthers have added three players who attended the nearby University of South Carolina to their roster this offseason.

The first two Gamecocks, edge defenders Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum, were acquired in free agency. The third, wide receiver Xavier Leggette, was Carolina's first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now, the one remaining SC player that suited up for the Panthers in 2023 is trying to bring a fifth alum into the fold.

When asked about the possibility of signing veteran CB Stephon Gilmore on Monday afternoon, 2021 first-round pick Jaycee Horn told The Athletic's Joe Person there is "always room for one more" Gamecock, but added any potential moves were "up to [the front office] upstairs."

Gilmore played just eight games for the Panthers in 2021 after being procured from the New England Patriots ahead of the trade deadline. He made 16 tackles and snagged two interceptions in those appearances, earning the fifth and most recent Pro Bowl invite of his career despite missing the first half of the season due to a holdout and a lingering quad injury.

Carolina Has Supplemented Its Already Solid Defense

Signing Gilmore would be a nice cap to their remodel

Much of the attention on the Panthers' busy offseason has focused on their offensive additions, which have given fans optimism about Bryce Young's future following his disastrous rookie campaign. However, it's the defensive moves that should provide a real sense of hope that this team can become a competitive unit again sooner than later.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Carolina allowed the fewest yards of any NFC franchise last season, and was one of four teams to surrender less than 5,000 total yards. The other three were the Cleveland Browns (4,593), Kansas City Chiefs (4,926), and New York Jets (4,969).

In 2023, Carolina ranked top-10 in a number of defensive areas, including yards per play, first downs, and penalties. They really struggled, though, in the true playmaking aspects on that side of the ball, finishing last in sacks, pressures, hurries, and turnovers.

A number of free agent departures left the Panthers wondering if they'd be able to maintain those few positives they had a season ago, but the replacements they've signed to supplement Horn, star defensive tackle Derrick Brown, and safety Xavier Woods -- all owners of Pro Football Focus defensive grades greater than 80.0 in 2023 -- should still allow them to build upon their strong showing last year.

Panthers Defensive Remodeling Effort Position 2023 Starter 2024 Projected Starter OLB Brian Burns Jadeveon Clowney OLB Justin Houston D.J. Wonnum DE Yetur Gross-Matos A'Shawn Robinson ILB Frankie Luvu Josey Jewell CB Donte Jackson Dane Jackson S Vonn Bell Jordan Fuller

Gilmore hasn't played at the level that earned him the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award in recent seasons, but has still shown himself to be a tremendous asset in coverage whether lined up outside or in the slot. If he joins the fray and the offense takes off under new head coach Dave Canales, Carolina will have the opportunity to compete for a postseason spot much sooner than expected.

