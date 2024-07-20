Highlights Leeds United are set to sign Jayden Bogle in £5m deal, with the player undergoing a medical on Saturday morning.

The Yorkshire club needed a new right-back following the departures of Archie Gray and Connor Roberts.

Leeds had two previous bids around the £4m mark rejected by Sheffield United.

Leeds United have agreed a £5m deal to sign Sheffield United right-back Jayden Bogle, with the player undergoing his medical on Saturday morning, according to reliable Telegraph reporter John Percy.

The Elland Road outfit have been looking to sign a new player in that position following the departure of Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Connor Roberts heading back to Burnley following a loan spell last term.

Leeds were reported to have had two bids rejected for the 23-year-old over the course of the last week, but they have finally made a breakthrough with an agreement close to bring him across Yorkshire.

Jayden Bogle Saga Over

Leeds are closing in on new signing

Rumours had circulated on Friday night that a deal was edging closer when it was reported that Bogle could get permission to miss the Blades' friendly against Chesterfield on Saturday afternoon, with Percy confirming on Saturday morning the reason for that - he is on his way to Elland Road for medical tests.

The addition is a huge boost for Daniel Farke in particular, with LeedsLive reporting earlier this week that if the German had his way, then Bogle would be in a Leeds United shirt as quickly as possible.

It's also a boost for Leeds in terms of the fact they have now weakened a potential promotion rival next term, as they look to go one better this time around having been denied an instant return to the Premier League following a play-off final defeat against Southampton in May.

Leeds Also Want Daniel Jebbison

Farke is keen to sign the new Bournemouth striker

More to follow...