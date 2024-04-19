Highlights Jayden Daniels' agent criticized Commanders' group QB prospect assessment as unconventional, questioning the purpose behind it.

Commanders received backlash for hosting QB prospects together, with media questioning the rationale.

Commanders' GM defends unorthodox approach, emphasizing individual interaction with each prospect to evaluate effectively.

The NFL Draft's silly season of ridiculous rumors and crazy stories got a new entrant thanks to Jayden Daniels’ agent.

Ron Butler of Agency1 Athlete Management Group appeared agitated by the Washington Commanders' decision to host quarterback prospects like Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr. together with his client rather than separately.

While Butler didn't say much himself, he did like a tweet that one would assume communicated his general feelings regarding the situation:

How many companies do this? Puts them around their peers? Bring players from the team along and see how they interact. Who the f*** cares how they interact with players they will never play with? This doesn’t make sense to me.

Daniels currently ranks as the -140 favorite to be selected with the second overall pick on FanDuel.

What Will the Commanders Do at Number Two?

Commanders take flack for slightly unusual draft process

Credit: Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

This week, Washington hosted essentially all the first round QB prospects (except Caleb Williams, who is as close to a lock to go No. 1 to the Chicago Bears as you'll find) on a visit that even included a trip to Topgolf.

Of course, this slight diversion from the status quo inspired a round of hot takes from media members like Mike Florio:

Why would you dilute your ability to get maximum time, and just the opportunity to evaluate.. you're trying to evaluate four guys at once?

In fairness to Commanders general manager Adam Peters, he learned this approach while with the San Francisco 49ers, one of the best drafting teams in the league. Also, he explained that they bracketed individual time with each prospect:

I know you guys have all heard about Topgolf. It was very beneficial to see everybody in a more relaxed environment. They all got a lot of time individually with their coaches, with us, where they were staggered coming in, too, so it wasn’t like they were sitting in a room together. They all had their own individual time with everybody. So it worked out really well.

This new wave of reporting includes Peters declaring the team’s intent with their top selection:

We feel good about staying at No. 2. I don’t see a lot of scenarios where we’d trade down.

Why the Commanders would pick anyone but Daniels remains a mystery to many, although how they go about their process doesn’t matter.

If they think taking prospects to a burlesque show would help them with the evaluation, they should commission Moulin Rouge to perform on the field. Picking the right player is the only thing that matters; everything else is irrelevant.

New owner Josh Harris, who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers, hired former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers as an advisor. Harris also sat in on the interviews for the franchise's most consequential draft pick since opting for Robert Griffin III at No. 2 in 2012.

