Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 for a reason. He's an electric prospect who shined at LSU and figures to be a lock to be chosen in the top three picks of the 2024 NFL Draft alongside Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

That group of three has been considered the upper echelon of the quarterback class in 2024, but the order in which they'll get taken off the board is up for debate, at least Daniels and Maye, anyway.

With Williams essentially a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears, the Washington Commanders have quite the decision on their hands with the second overall selection. They have an obvious need at the quarterback position, and both Daniels and Maye will be available for them.

At the beginning of the offseason, most mock drafts had Maye going to Washington at the second pick. As time went on, though, more and more reports came out of Washington regarding their enamorment of Daniels.

The consensus has slowly shifted from Maye going number two to Daniels replacing him in that spot. In GIVEMESPORT's latest mock draft, Daniels heads to Washington. Daniels is such an exciting prospect, he's begun to earn comparisons to one of the most electric college football players of all time, Lamar Jackson.

"If you pick Daniels, you're getting Lamar 2.0, but he's further along as a passer than Lamar was when he came out."

That quote came from an anonymous NFL coach who spoke to Adam Schefter. It's some very high praise, but it's warranted. Daniels put together an extremely impressive season in 2023, and it looks very interesting when compared to Jackson's final year at Louisville.

Comparing the College Careers of Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson

Both were excellent in college, but Daniels might have the edge as a passer

Again, there's a reason Daniels was voted college football's best player last year. He was electric, and alongside Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr, he led one of the best offenses in the nation at LSU.

Jayden Daniels & Lamar Jackson Last College Seasons Stat Daniels (2023) Jackson (2017) Games 12 13 Completion Percentage 72.2% 59.1% Passing Yards 3,812 3,660 Yards Per Attempt 11.7 8.5 Passing Touchdowns 40 27 Interceptions 4 10 Passer Rating 208.0 146.6

When looking at the stats, it's pretty clear that Daniels was the better passer during his final year of college. He played one less game but still led Jackson in passing yards and touchdowns while throwing fewer interceptions. Daniels also led Jackson in all three per-game statistics: completion percentage, yards per attempt, and passer rating.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jayden Daniels led the nation in passing yards per attempt (11.7), adjusted passing yards per attempt (13.6), rushing yards per attempt (8.4), and total yards (4,946).

Now, it must be said that Daniels did have a much better receiving corps to get the ball to last year than Jackson did during his time at Louisville.

LSU had Nabers and Thomas Jr, both of whom have a chance to be selected in the first round of the draft. During the 2017 season, Jackson's receiving leaders were Jaylen Smith, Dez Fitzpatrick, and Seth Dawkins. Nothing against those three, but it's just not impressive of a supporting cast like the one Daniels was able to work with.

Surrounding talent aside, Daniels still does seem like a better passer than Jackson was coming out of the draft. He has a terrific arm and can throw the deep ball relatively easily and very accurately. Daniels has solid, consistent mechanics and is able to go through his progressions without problems. Outside the pocket, he can still throw the ball well while on the run.

He does struggle with accuracy in the short and intermediate areas of the field, and his velocity could definitely stand to go up a notch. However, these shouldn't be met with a lot of concern from scouts.

Daniels is currently better as a passer in pretty much every category than Jackson was when he came out of the draft, and he has nearly all the same talent and potential as a runner. Lamar has developed into a two-time NFL MVP and one of the best quarterbacks in the league, so the excitement for Daniels and his pro career is warranted.

There's so much excitement around Daniels that the same coach who spoke to Schefter even considers him a better prospect than Caleb Williams.

"It's a no-brainer to me... Jayden looks like the best guy in this draft."

That's some lofty praise, but Daniels has shown he's worthy of it so far. Only time will tell if he will grow into his full potential in the NFL, but for now, he shows all the signs of becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

