Jayden Daniels is fresh off a Heisman Trophy campaign at LSU, and it appears that momentum is carrying over into rookie camp with the Washington Commanders.

New head coach Dan Quinn couldn't contain his excitement while talking about the former Tigers signal caller last week, and Daniels' work ethic and veteran-like mentality have seemingly impressed everyone in the Commanders' building.

Now, Daniels is ready to throw his hat in the hot-take ring, as he rattled off his list of the five best quarterbacks of all time during an interview with GQ Sports:

The list is a strong one, as most NFL fans would probably rank Tom Brady and Joe Montana as their top two field generals as well. Putting Patrick Mahomes at number three on the list so early in his career may ruffle some feathers, but there's no denying the three-time Super Bowl MVP has rapidly worked his way into the top-five conversation.

Peyton Manning is another consensus choice as a top-five QB, though Michael Vick's placement will certainly be heavily debated. Once the greatest rushing quarterback of all time, the four-time Pro Bowler has since been passed in stats and accolades by others, including Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.

And interestingly enough, Daniels was sure to give a shoutout to Jackson - the NFL's reigning MVP - as the quarterback that he tries to model his game after. If he can live up to that lofty comparison, Commanders fans should feel supremely confident in the team's future with Daniels behind center.

Rushing or Passing, Daniels Can Do It All

The Lamar Jackson comp isn't an egregious one

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Statistically, Daniels has shown out since arriving at campus in Baton Rouge, throwing for 57 touchdowns against just seven interceptions over the last two seasons. His 11.7 yards per passing attempt were first in the nation by a country mile (1.0 yards ahead of second place Jason Bean of Kansas University), showcasing his proclivity for pushing the ball downfield with accuracy and touch.

Daniels doesn't just come equipped with a prodigious throwing arm, however. He's a brilliant scrambler, often creating extra yardage where he can, as evidenced by his impressive 8.4 yards per carry last season. His dual-threat ability is very similar to that of Jackson, who again led the league in rushing yards per attempt last season.

Jayden Daniels' 2023 Performance Category Daniels Ranking (QBs) Completions 236 32nd Completion % 72.2 7th Passing Yards 3,812 5th Passing TDs 40 2nd INTs 4 T-5th Carries 135 3rd Yards 1,134 1st Rushing TDs 10 3rd Fumbles 2 T-3rd

Jackson's rushing prowess is unprecedented at the QB position, as his 5,258 rushing yards through his first 86 career games are over 1,000 more than the next best mark (Michael Vick) over that duration.

The Baltimore Ravens' quarterback has led the league in yards per attempt three times (2019, 2020, and 2023), though it would have been four if he had qualified in 2022 (he fell just 13 carries short of the mark).

It's exceptionally unlikely that Daniels produces at the same level as Jackson in the NFL, but he's certainly got the tools to serve as a rough facsimile of the two-time MVP. Daniels is also a far more advanced passer right now than Jackson was at this stage of his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jayden Daniels led the country in 2023 in yards per attempt (11.7), and Passing Efficiency Rating (208.0), while leading all quarterbacks in rushing yards (1,134) and rushing average (8.4 yards per attempt).

For now, Commanders fans can continue to dream big on Daniels' potential ahead of his rookie season, and the LSU alum apparently has no issue with fanning the flames of the hype.

Growing pains are to be expected, of course, but Daniels may contain the rare mix of intangibles and raw talent that only the best quarterbacks in the world have. If he can build on his Heisman-winning campaign from his final collegiate season, there's no reason the 23-year-old can't be in the running for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

