Highlights Jayden Daniels could reunite with coach Antonio Pierce on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Daniels is considered one of the best prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Despite some controversy surrounding his visit, Daniels is still expected to be picked by the Washington Commanders.

The Washington Commanders have the second pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night, and many speculate that they are locked in on quarterback Jayden Daniels. But Daniels may not be locked in on them. In a Wednesday column, The Athletics' Dianna Russini wrote:

Since the visit, league sources have said Daniels has told people in his 'dream world' he could reunite with Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who was an assistant coach at Arizona State during Daniels’ time with the Sun Devils or play under Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota.

The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the 13th selection in the upcoming draft. This offseason, they added quarterback Gardner Minshew to the team alongside last year's draft pick, Aiden O'Connell. While the Raiders won't likely be trading up to the second pick, this report speaks to the way players talk about new head coach Antonio Pierce.

Daniels is One of the Draft's Best Prospects

The quarterback won the Heisman Trophy last year at LSU

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Originally from San Bernadino, California, Daniels began his career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU in 2022. LSU developed the quarterback well, and he is now considered to be one of the best prospects in this year's draft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jayden Daniels averaged 11.7 yards per attempt during the 2023 season, easily the best figure in college football.

Throwing to two future first-round picks in college in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., Daniels had a dominant season for the Tigers. He completed 72.2% of his passes for 3,182 yards with 40 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He also added 1,134 yards and an additional 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Jayden Daniels College Stats Season Games Pass Yards TD INT Completion % 2019 12 2,943 17 2 60.7% 2020 4 701 5 1 58.3% 2021 13 2,380 10 10 65.4% 2022 14 2,913 17 3 68.6% 2023 12 3,812 40 4 72.2%

The Commanders recently brought Daniels in for a group visit with several other quarterback prospects. They had dinner and went to a Top Golf driving range. There were rumblings after the visit that Daniels and his team were not happy about how it was conducted and that the prospect would have preferred one-on-one time.

Despite the rumors about Daniels, Las Vegas and the group visit, it is widely expected that Washington will take the LSU quarterback second overall tomorrow. Daniels will join an offense that features Austin Ekeler at running back and Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin at wide receiver.

Source: Dianna Russini

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.