Highlights Former LSU teammates Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers have a $10,000 cash bet on who will win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy last year and Nabers was second in the country in receiving yards, but they will now be working separately.

Both players will have ample opportunities to shine on their new NFL teams, as either a QB or WR has won the OROY award in each of the past five seasons.

Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers recently got the bag, as the kids say, after being drafted into the NFL, and they have decided to put some of that money down on a bet with each other.

During a recent appearance on The All Facts, No Brakes Podcast, Daniels revealed that the two made a $10,000 wager over who would win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Daniels came to LSU in 2022 as a transfer from Arizona State, and he immediately clicked with Nabers. They went 20-7 as teammates in Louisiana. The quarterback won the Heisman Trophy last year after throwing for 40 touchdowns against four interceptions, and Nabers was second in the nation in receiving yards with 1,569.

Related How Jayden Daniels Can Transform the Washington Commanders The Commanders might have just found their franchise quarterback.

The Pair Were Dominant Together at LSU

A QB or WR have won the last 5 OROY Awards

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The dynamic duo will be wearing different threads next year—though they will still see each other often, as Daniels was drafted second overall by the Washington Commanders and Nabers went sixth to the NFC East division-rival New York Giants.

Both should have ample opportunities to shine in the upcoming season as they are going to teams that underwhelmed last year. They'll also get the opportunity to lock horns again twice a year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to PFF, Daniels only had a turnover-worthy play on 1.6% of his snaps during the 2023 season.

Daniels is projected to be the day-one starter for a Washington team that does boast some talent on the offensive side of the ball. The top two receivers are Terry McLaurin, a four-time 1,000-yard wideout, and Jahan Dotson. Over the offseason, Washington signed running back Austin Ekeler, whose receiving skills will certainly benefit a rookie quarterback looking to make quick and safe throws.

Nabers will join a Giants team that has been searching for a number one-type wide receiver for years. In fact, they haven't had a wideout top 800 yards since 2018. He will immediately become the number one option for Daniel Jones and will hope to have a similar impact to the last LSU wideout the Giants selected in the first round: Odell Beckham Jr., who is also the most recent 1,000-yard receiver for the G-Men (2018).

NFL Offensive Rookie of The Year Last Five Seasons Year Player Team 2023 C.J. Stroud, QB Houston Texans 2022 Garrett Wilson, WR New York Jets 2021 Ja'Marr Chase, WR Cincinnati Bengals 2020 Justin Herbert, QB Los Angeles Chargers 2019 Kyler Murray, QB Arizona Cardinals

Both Daniels and Nabers play good positions for Rookie of the Year hopefuls. While running backs sometimes claim the award, it is typically won by a wide receiver or quarterback. Either a signal caller or a wideout has won the award in each of the last five seasons.

Source: Ari Meirov

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.