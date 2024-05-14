Highlights Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers recently called off their $10k friendly wager over who would win OROY.

Daniels is more likely to win the hypothetical bet due to the Commanders surrounding him with weapons this offseason.

Nabers would have to be a top-five wide receiver statistically in the league to win the award, which may be difficult with Daniel Jones throwing him the ball.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers, former LSU teammates and top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, made a $10,000 wager on who would win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award last week.

Daniels, who was drafted second overall by the Washington Commanders after winning the Heisman last year, made the bet with his former wide receiver Nabers, who was taken by the New York Giants with the sixth pick. Daniels is currently the second favorite to win, while Nabers is fourth favorite.

While the bet was called off due to it potentially falling afoul of the NFL’s strict rules on gambling, it’s an interesting conundrum.

The Offensive Rookie of the Year is a far more equitable award than the Most Valuable Player award. Of the last 10 winners, four were quarterbacks, three were running backs, and three were wide receivers.

Rookie quarterbacks can often struggle when first entering the league, especially given they can sometimes be thrust into very tricky situations, like Bryce Young on the Carolina Panthers last year.

Receivers are usually drafted slightly later and there is less of a learning curve, but have to really excel to win the award. Ja’Marr Chase in 2021 had the fourth-most yards and the third-most touchdowns in the league, while Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014 led the league in yards per game. Garrett Wilson in 2022 had more pedestrian numbers, but was part of a weak offensive rookie class.

Stats of Previous Wide Receiver OROY Winners Category Garrett Wilson Ja'Marr Chase Odell Beckham Jr Games 17 17 12 Receptions 83 81 91 Receiving Yards 1,103 1,455 1,305 Receiving Touchdowns 4 13 12

Nabers would have to instantly be one of the best receivers in the league to win the award. Daniels would certainly have to be good, but he would not have to be a top-five quarterback to be in contention. He’s also surrounded by far more talent than Nabers, and therefore is more likely to win the award.

Daniels Has Been Put in a Position To Succeed

Commanders haven’t made the mistake of leaving their rookie QB out to dry

The Josh Harris era has started strongly in Washington. After finishing 4-13 last year, they cleared house, firing Ron Rivera and his two coordinators, replacing them with Dan Quinn and hiring Kliff Kingsbury to helm the offense. They did not rest on their laurels after taking Daniels at the top of the draft, and expended a lot of capital to ensure he was surrounded with talent.

Along with the already present Terry McClaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Brian Robinson, they added Zach Ertz and Austin Ekeler in free agency and drafted Ben Sinnott and Luke McCaffery. Unlike Young last year, Daniels has receivers who can get open and effective running backs.

While the offensive line isn’t perfect, they did add former Dallas Cowboy Tyler Biadasz to play center and former Kansas City Chief Nick Allegretti to play left guard. They also drafted tackle Brandon Coleman in the third round, and he’ll likely start at left tackle. The two starters from last year, Sam Cosmi and Andrew Wylie, are both competent starters, and they could have the core of at least an average offensive line.

The defense has enough talent that Daniels won’t be consistently forced to play from behind, and has several pro bowlers on the defensive line in Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. They also added veterans Bobby Wagner and Jeremy Chinn in the offseason. It likely won’t be elite, but it won’t put scoreboard pressure on Daniels.

Daniels has been added to a team that has enough talent and good enough coaching that he won’t be thrown to the wolves, and he’ll be able to rack up counting stats. Sam Howell threw for nearly 4,000 yards last year despite the team imploding, and Daniels will almost certainly be an upgrade on him.

However, there are some causes for concern. If the offensive line starts to struggle, Daniels could get sacked a lot. Howell was the most sacked quarterback in the league last year, and Daniels had a very bad pressure to sack ratio in college.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jayden Daniels became the first Heisman Trophy recipient since Lamar Jackson in 2016 to win the award on a team with three or more losses on the season. Only 14 players all-time have accomplished such a feat.

There’s also a chance the coaching staff won’t suit Daniels. Kingsbury has plenty of experience with mobile quarterbacks, but also struggled as a head coach with the Cardinals. His only successful year, 2021, ended with the Cardinals losing five out of their last six games, including a playoff thrashing by the Los Angeles Rams. He may be instrumental in Daniels’ success at the NFL level, but there’s also enough evidence to warrant concern that he may not pan out.

However, the Commanders do not necessarily have to be good for Daniels to be in contention to win the award. Of the last three winners, only one, C.J. Stroud, finished with a winning record. Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray both won only six and five games, respectively.

Moreover, unlike Nabers, he does not have to be one of the top quarterbacks statistically in the league to win the award. None of the three winners finished in the top five for either passing yards nor passing touchdowns.

Stats of Previous QB OROY Winners Category C.J. Stroud Justin Herbert Kyler Murray Passing Yards 4,108 4,336 3,722 Rank in the NFL 8th 6th 15th Passing Touchdowns 23 31 20 Rank in the NFL 13th 10th 21st

Daniels has the potential talent and the weapons to throw for 4,000 yards and 20 touchdowns, numbers which may not put him at the top of the NFL but would certainly give him a good chance of winning OROY. The Commanders have put him in a position to potentially succeed. The same cannot be said about the Giants and Nabers.

The Talented Nabers May Be Held Back by the Giants

The Giants have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2018

Regardless of Nabers' talent, he’s not joining a particularly productive team. The Giants, at least for this season, are committed to Daniel Jones, who has never passed for more than 3,205 yards in a season, and is more of a rushing threat.

While it would be fair to say that Jones has never had a receiver as talented as Nabers, aside from the 2022 season, there’s little to suggest he’ll ever be a particularly good passer. Neither Kenny Golladay nor Darren Waller, both of whom have surpassed 1,000 yards several times, came particularly close to 1,000 yards while they were there.

In the past few years, the Giants have had to rely on Darius Slayton and his consistent 700 yards a season to lead their passing attack. Jones has had no one else particularly explosive or threatening to pass to.

Perhaps the presence of a receiver of Nabers’ caliber will unlock Jones, but again, it’s hard to bet on that. Moreover, the rest of the Giants' offense will take a step back without the presence of the explosive Saquon Barkley, who joined the Eagles in the offseason. Nabers will instantly be the first option, but given the lack of other threats on the Giants he’ll be regularly double-teamed.

There’s also the problem of Jones’ injury history. He injured his ACL last season and has only completed a full season once since being drafted. His back-up, Drew Lock, is erratic and has nearly as many interceptions as touchdowns. If Jones went down again, any hope Nabers would have of winning OROY would be dashed.

Head coach Brian Daboll is creative and consistently produces efficient offenses, but he does not have much to work with apart from Nabers. If Jones can stay healthy and funnels most of his passes to Nabers, then the 20-year-old may have a chance of winning the award, but this seems unlikely.

Nabers has far less of a chance of winning because, rather than just being good, he has to be one of the best receivers in the league, and he’s surrounded by less talent.

