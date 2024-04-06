Highlights Jayden Daniels, a top QB prospect in the 2024 NFL draft, is likely to be picked within the first three spots.

The Washington Commanders and New England Patriots are both in need of a quarterback, and are the most likely destinations for the LSU QB.

A strong coaching staff at Washington, and a talented offensive roster at New England present appealing options for Daniels.

Jayden Daniels heads into the 2024 NFL Draft as one of the top quarterback prospects in the class. In 2023, Daniels totaled 4,946 yards with 50 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Jayden Daniels' 2023 Numbers Category Daniels Ranking (QBs) Completions 236 32nd Completion % 72.2 7tb Passing Yards 3,812 5th Passing TDs 40 2nd INTs 4 T-5th Carries 135 3rd Yards 1,134 1st Rushing TDs 10 3rd Fumbles 2 T-3rd

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner is slated to be selected in the first three picks, with most analysts and media personnel predicting either second or third overall.

The Washington Commanders and New England Patriots hold the second and third picks and are both in desperate need of a quarterback. With these two teams ready for their next great QB, here are the pros and cons for Daniels at both destinations.

Pros and Cons of Daniels Going To Commanders

Why Daniels could work out in Washington under Quinn and Kingsbury

In Washington, Daniels would step into an offense that saw a big addition in the backfield with the signing of Austin Ekeler, who will pair with Brian Robinson. Daniels’ elite rushing ability could be a big asset for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and Washington’s offense next to Ekeler and Robinson.

Along with his rushing ability, Daniels’ big arm and solid accuracy would be an important addition to a Commanders' offense that has been searching for consistent play at the quarterback spot since Kirk Cousins was in town. The Commanders boast a lot of pros for Daniels that could entice the quarterback if Washington selects him, starting with their coaching staff.

Pros for Jayden Daniels in Washington

One of the biggest pros in Washington is their new offensive coordinator, Kingsbury. In his time in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, Kingsbury’s offenses found some solid success during his tenure. Kingsbury’s success as a play-caller would be a pro for any rookie quarterback stepping into his offense.

Another pro about Kingsbury is his experience developing quarterbacks, dating back to Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech and most recently with Caleb Williams, when Kingsbury worked with Williams at USC in 2023. In the NFL landscape, Kingsbury developed Kyler Murray, a quarterback whose skillset closely resembles Daniels.

This experience as somewhat of a ‘quarterback whisperer’ will be a huge asset to Daniels’ development if he goes second overall to Washington. Despite the team’s readiness within the coaching staff and solid rushing attack with Ekeler and Robinson, there are some cons that could turn Daniels off the Commanders.

Cons for Jayden Daniels in Washington

One of Washington’s biggest cons is a lack of weapons out wide. The Commanders added veteran tight end Zach Ertz and have one of the top receivers in the NFL in Terry McLaurin, but lack depth outside those two.

The team’s lack of playmakers could turn Washington’s offense into more of a run-heavy scheme.

Though the Commanders have some decent playmakers, they should continue to bolster their roster for whichever rookie quarterback they take. Washington isn’t the only team that could land the Heisman Trophy winner, though, as the team just behind them in the draft could wind up with Daniels.

Pros and Cons of Daniels Going To Patriots

Why Daniels could fit in New England

The Patriots could be a good destination for Daniels under rookie head coach Jerod Mayo and new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

In Van Pelt’s offense, Daniels’ premier arm talent will be on full display. In 2023, Van Pelt helped Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns offense turn into one of the most explosive units in the NFL seemingly overnight.

As Daniels steps into this offense, his elite rushing could still shine through, as Van Pelt worked with quarterbacks with rushing upside such as Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson Robinson in 2023.

The pairing of Daniels with 2023 rookie breakout receiver Harry Douglas could be a nice duo in the eyes of New England when making their decision come draft time, but would Daniels feel the same way about the Pats? Here are some potential pros and cons from Daniels’ perspective on New England.

Daniels should be excited about the potential of working with Van Pelt and playing in his explosive offense as a pro, but apart from the coaching staff, there are some enticing aspects of New England’s roster that Daniels could like.

Pros for Daniels in New England

Daniels would be throwing to a receiving core with plenty of depth, featuring a solid rotation of wideouts such as, Juju Smith-Schuster, K.J. Osborn, Demario Douglas, and Kendrick Bourne.

Along with their receivers, New England bolstered their backfield with the addition of Antonio Gibson to pair with Rhamondre Stevenson. New England’s offense featuring a committee backfield could take some pressure off the rookie quarterback, not to mention their stifling defensive unit.

Cons for Daniels in New England

Despite their depth at receiver, a con for New England could be a lack of true star power within its offensive unit, similar to Washington. The Patriots have solid weapons but don’t have the star wideouts that quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Brock Purdy throw to week in and week out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Demario Douglas' 561 yards led the Patriots in that department in 2023, but they also represented the smallest yardage total for a team's WR1 in the entire NFL by a pretty significant margin.

Though the star power isn’t there yet, New England remains a solid destination for Daniels with its depth and expertise within the coaching staff.

Both Washington and New England could make nice landing spots for Daniels in the draft, and one of the two teams will likely be selecting one of the best quarterback prospects in the draft with his arm strength, accuracy, and tremendous rushing upside.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.