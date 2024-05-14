Highlights Jayden Daniels impressed in rookie minicamp with precise passes and leadership qualities.

While Caleb Williams was considered the consensus number-one quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, a lot of folks thought Drake Maye might also be just as good. While Maye and Williams got a lot of the spotlight, more than a few pundits were also singing the praises of LSU graduate Jayden Daniels.

With good reason, it appears.

Jayden Daniels Impressed By Hitting All of His Passes

The LSU product had a solid start in rookie minicamp

Daniels went No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, being selected by the Washington Commanders. According to reports, the LSU product is already impressing his teams during rookie minicamp. As rookie wide receiver Luke McCaffrey put it: "He's a stud." Rookie tight end Ben Sinnot continued showering the team's new signal caller in compliments by stating:

He's kind of got that 'it' factor that you want in a quarterback... The ball placement, the arm talent he has -- he has the ability to make every throw, You see it all over the film, too. He can run, he can extend plays, create explosives with his legs, throw it 80 yards downfield and create a huge play in the passing game. He's got all the intangibles and he's a natural leader -- a guy who brings his teammates together. I'm just very impressed with who he is and what type of player he is.

McCaffrey, a former quarterback himself, understands the trials and tribulatiions Daniels goes through at the position. Daniels' new receiving target added:

It's a position that's hard to understand unless you've played it. The biggest thing I've noticed is the communication aspect. You speak the same language... and that's something going into rookie minicamp you try and get a head start on, because it's a brand new language, a brand new system.

Now here come the caveats. It's rookie minicamp with no contact. Guys are wearing shorts, not pads, and there's no pass rush. Also, both Sinnott and McCaffrey are obviously rookies as well -- they simply haven't seen, from a player's point of view, a lot of NFL quarterbacks to this point. Almost none, to be precise. Until now, these guys have been watching on TV or from the stands, just like almost everybody else.

It's also not surprising that teammates would speak highly of one another, at least publicly. Even if Daniels had missed all 12 of his passes in minicamp, it's unlikely that Sinnott or McCaffrey would've had harsh words.

Jayden Daniels 2023 Passing Stats Category Stats Passer Rating 208.0 Completion Percentage 72.2% Passing Yards 3,812 Touchdowns 40 Interceptions 4 Sacked 22

Daniels, who has yet to be named the starter in Washington, appears to be saying all the right things in addition to completing all his passes during a glorified game of catch. According to NFL.com, the rookie had this to say:

It's a franchise that's eager ... The DMV, this fanbase, everybody -- they want to see wins, they want to see excitement, they want to see joy. Hopefully we can go out there and we can do it as a Commanders franchise, as a team. But that's way down the road. We're worried about rookie minicamp practice tomorrow.

It appears he's taking a one-step-at-a time attitude. That's a nice piece of humble pie from a rookie.

It's always nice when teammates speak highly of a player, especially a highly-touted rookie. Again, it's possible that these quotes are just teammates sticking up for one another, but the quotes do read as sincere. Either way, it's looking likely that Daniels will be a solid NFL starter, perhaps in year one.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.