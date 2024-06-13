Highlights Daniels remains humble amid the hype, recognizing room to grow as a rookie QB.

The rookie wants to approach his freshman NFL campaign by learning how to be a pro.

Commanders fans are excited about Daniels due to his talent and production in college.

Rookie Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has garnered a lot of hype during offseason programs for his impressive arm talent.

While talking to the media after practice, Daniels emphasized that his NFL journey is just starting and that expectations should be realistic:

I ain't a star quarterback yet. I got a long way to go. I'm a rookie.. I just want to go out there and learn how to be a pro…Having a routine, the playbook, stuff like that, and I'm just trying to soak up as much knowledge as possible.

Despite his humble and hardworking attitude, fans have reasons to be excited about Daniels and his massive potential. He is the highest-selected quarterback the team has picked since Robert Griffin III, who was also a reigning Heisman winner. Talent doesn't guarantee success, but Daniels has only improved as a QB throughout the spring.

Jayden Daniels' Game Should Translate To The NFL

The reigning Heisman winner has a rare combination of speed and pocket presence.

The hype around Daniels is well warranted. His ability to sling a football downfield, his crisp throwing motion, and his footwork in the pocket made him one of the most well-rounded passers in the 2024 NFL Draft process. Check out his accuracy during OTA drills:

Daniels had an unforgettable Heisman year at LSU in 2023. His accuracy and ability to run with the ball were unmatched, and the combination was key to his success and his eventual claiming of the most prestigious award in football.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Jayden Daniels recorded an unreal passer rating of 208, which led the NCAA, with the next closest being 188.3 (Bo Nix).

The offseason programs, training camp, and preseason games will be crucial to Daniels' development. He is on a roster filled with talented veterans, including a true No. 1 wide receiver in Terry McLaurin and a veteran quarterback to learn under in Marcus Mariota. Every rep matters, and game action will determine just how ready he is for the NFL's advanced defensive schemes and speed.

Jayden Daniels' Heisman Winning Season Category Stat Passing Yards 3,812 Passing Touchdowns 40 Interceptions 4 Completion % 72.2 Rushing Yards 1,134 Rushing Touchdowns 10

Daniels has the right mindset going into training camp, and his hard work should shine when he starts Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Until then, fans will be left to dissect every throw he makes in practice.

