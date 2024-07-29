Highlights Jayden Reed broke out during his rookie season, finishing as the WR25 in PPR leagues.

Despite a strong rookie season, Reed is overvalued as the WR34 and may disappoint.

Reed's likely touchdown regression and low route volume will make it difficult for him to succeed.

Last season's fantasy football breakouts were highlighted by Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Tank Dell. Packers' rookie receiver Jayden Reed also shined last season, but he remained in the shadow of the previously mentioned league winners.

Following Green Bay's Week 6 bye, Reed averaged 15.4 fantasy points (PPR) per contest, ranking as the WR15 during that stretch. Reed also delivered a stat line of 6/89/2 in Week 17, providing managers with 26.9 points during championship matchups.

Reed may have been promising as a rookie, but he is set up to disappoint those who draft him as a sophomore. Drafted as the WR34, Reed is overvalued and should fall firmly in WR4 territory.

Inconsistent Usage and Limited Opportunity

Reed's role in Green Bay's offense makes him a part-time receiver

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

When drafting a player as your WR3, the hope is that player will play a significant role and be close to a full-time player within their respective offense. Reed is a key piece of Green Bay's offense, but he is anything but a full-time player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Last season, Reed ran a route on just 58.9 percent of Jordan Love's dropbacks, per Fantasy Points Data. He was also on the field for just 56.8 percent of Green Bay's snaps.

Reed's limited route participation and snap share are because Reed is rarely on the field in 2WR sets. He is relegated to formations that involve three wide receivers, significantly capping his potential snap share and overall opportunity in the offense.

Last season, injuries to the receiver room meant constant shuffling regarding receiver usage. But when all four of their top receivers were healthy during Green Bay's playoff run, Reed was used in a limited capacity.

With all four receivers expected to play a role in the offense again in 2024, Reed will likely be relegated to a part-time role again. To overcome limited opportunities, Reed must earn targets at a high rate and be hyperefficient with his looks.

The various injuries to receivers make the splits a bit messy, but Reed looked like a rather pedestrian when sharing the field with Christian Watson.

The talented receiving corps in Green Bay will make it difficult for any receiver to emerge. Yet, Reed is drafted as a WR3 and 20 picks ahead of Watson, the second Green Bay receiver off the board.

Reed is Primed for Touchdown Regression

Double-digit touchdowns are unsustainable

Credit: Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reed ended the season with 75 total touches, which included 11 rushing attempts. On those 75 touches, Reed found the endzone 10 times. Scoring every 7.5 touches is unsustainable as it is. Considering he saw just nine end zone targets, his path to 10 touchdowns again in 2024 seems difficult.

Per Underdog Fantasy's Hayden Winks, Reed outperformed his touchdown expectations to a high degree. Winks' expected touchdown model pegs Reed as a clear candidate for touchdown regression.

Four of Reed's touchdowns also came from outside the 25-yard line. Touchdowns of this length are the hardest plays to recreate in football. Reed has the talent to rip off explosive plays, but these should not be relied upon for his fantasy expectations this season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and fantasy data from Fantasy Pros, unless stated otherwise.