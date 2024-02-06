Highlights Mac McClung aims to defend his Slam Dunk Contest title against fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown and other contenders.

Jaylen Brown's participation marks the return of star power to the competition after a long absence.

The Slam Dunk Contest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17, and will be the final event of the night.

All-Star weekend is around the corner and with both the starters and reserves announced, it's time to unveil the participants in this year's Slam Dunk Contest.

After Mac McClung took home the victory at the 2023 edition of the contest, he'll look to go back-to-back this time around. The difference, however, is he'll have an All-Star to contend with.

According to Shams Charania, the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest is set to feature Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, Jacob Toppin of the New York Knicks, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., and the aforementioned McClung.

In a previous post, Charania said that by participating in the tournament, Brown becomes the first All-Star since 2017 to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Since then, players like Derrick Jones Jr., Hamidou Diallo, Donovan Mitchell, Anfernee Simons, and Obi Toppin have all taken home the top honors during the contest.

The Slam Dunk Contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17, and will be the final event of the night following the skills challenge, three-point challenge, and a three-point showdown between Stephen Curry and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu.