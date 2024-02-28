Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers limited the Boston Celtics' 3PT shooting

Boston dominated inside, outscored Philly in the paint, taking advantage of Joel Embiid's absence

Boston extends winning streak to 9 games, still favorited to win the Eastern Conference

Under head coach Joe Mazzulla, the Boston Celtics have been known for beating opponents by putting a lot of emphasis on the three ball. They had to find another way to win Tuesday night when they beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-99 at TD Garden.

Securing the series tiebreaker over their division rival, Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston with a team-high 31 points on 11-of-14 shooting from the field, also grabbing six rebounds in the process. Jayson Tatum flirted with a near triple-double as he put up 29 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Kristaps Porzingis came through at the free-throw line, getting 12 points at the charity stripe to finish with a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Tyrese Maxey kept the 76ers competitive for most of the game, dropping a game-high 32 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the field to go along with five assists, three rebounds, and two steals. Ricky Council IV, Cameron Payne, and Mo Bamba combined for 39 points off the bench in what was a productive night for the trio.

Philly ran Boston off the three ball

Celtics shot under 25 percent from downtown

With franchise star and reigning MVP Joel Embiid not available to provide inside protection around the rim, Philadelphia focused their attention on defending the perimeter as well as they could.

The Celtics are the most potent three-point shooting team, leading the league in threes attempted (42.3) and threes made (16.1). They are also fourth in three-point percentage at 38.2 percent.

Philadelphia made sure to make things difficult there for Boston to start the game, having them shoot just 2-of-9 from downtown in the first quarter. This allowed them to jump out to an 11-4 lead early on, but Boston responded with an 11-0 run to get back on track. Both teams scored 30 each in the quarter, with Maxey putting up 12 points throughout the period.

The second quarter remained back-and-forth with the Celtics only leading by two once halftime came around. However, the cracks were showing in Philadelphia's scheme as they shot 38.5 percent from the field which held them back from taking control of the game. Maxey was one of the few exceptions to not struggle shooting from the field, making 50 percent of his attempts throughout the first half.

However, a poor third quarter from the team barring Maxey ended up with them getting outscored 33-24 as Boston started to make their breakthrough. Without Maxey, Philadelphia shot 25 percent overall on 16 attempts, which didn't bode well for their chances of pulling off the upset.

Philadelphia 76ers +/- vs. Boston Celtics Players +/- Tyrese Maxey -24 Tobias Harris -20 Buddy Hield -24 Kelly Oubre Jr. -6 Kyle Lowry -4 Mo Bamba -11

It didn't help that Tobias Harris and recently acquired shooter Buddy Hield both had an off-night getting their shots to go. They went a combined 7-of-27 from the field, meaning that the teammates Maxey needed alongside him to provide a lot of production for the team struggled to do so.

Boston exploited Philly's weakness inside

Bullied the 76ers 64-42 inside the paint

Despite shooting 2-of-11 from deep in the first half, the Celtics adjusted their game plan to being more aggressive inside and boxing out for more rebounds.

This resulted in them making 34 shots inside the arc, 22 of them coming from the star trio of Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis. They also combined for 29 rebounds, crashing the glass which saw a lot of green throughout the night as Boston bullied the 76ers 56-28 in that area.

“We were able to win a different way. We've never said we have to win (shooting 3s). We always take what the defense gives us and we're one of the best teams doing that. And that's kind of our offensive philosophy — take the best shot and find the best shot.”-Joe Mazzulla, postgame

Tatum made most of his impact in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 of his 29 points there as he sealed the deal with an emphatic one-handed slam to put the 76ers to sleep. It was a tough shooting night from three for the star forward, making just one triple on seven tries, as he adjusted by getting to the paint and drawing fouls to have more attempts at the free-throw line.

Boston Celtics – Total Scoring vs. Philadelphia 76ers Players TS% Jayson Tatum 58.4 Kristaps Porzingis 66.6 Jaylen Brown 84.2 Jrue Holiday 81.3

Brown was the most efficient player for Boston throughout the course of the game. He got any shot he wished inside the arc as Philadelphia had no answer for him once he drove inside. Basketball bettors who expected a big performance from him can rightfully feel justified with their decision to trust him to attack Philadelphia's weaknesses.

“There’s a multitude of ways you can win throughout the course of a game. We got to the free-throw line, we got downhill, made some points in the paint that helped us. ...They got like 20 more shots than us, but if you make free throws and you’re aggressive, it can balance out.”-Jaylen Brown postgame

Being 12.5-point favorites entering the game, they gave a brief scare in the first half before running away with the 18-point win. Considering that Philadelphia wanted to keep the game competitive by keeping Boston off the three ball, it made sense to see why it took until the second half for the Celtics to take away all the momentum.

The Celtics' hot streak continues

Can they keep it alive against the duo of Luka and Kyrie from Dallas?

The win extends the Celtics' current streak to nine straight, their longest to date this season, as they finished February with a 9-1 record throughout the month. They keep control over having the best record in the NBA as they'll have a few days to heal up before hosting Dallas on March 1.

Having lost four of their last 12 since Embiid went down, the 76ers fall to the sixth seed as Miami jumped over them with a 106-96 victory on the road at Portland. They are in danger of falling to one of the four Play-In Tournament spots as they only have a 0.5-game lead over Orlando and Indiana. They will look to bounce back in their next matchup against Charlotte on March 1.