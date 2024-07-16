Highlights Jaylen Brown was passed up for Team USA in favor of Derrick White due to a speculated Nike sponsorship conflict.

Brown took the high road and expressed his happiness for his teammate, despite his belief that Nike influenced roster decisions.

Jaylen Brown, no stranger to getting snubbed, uses Olympic omission as motivation to excel in the upcoming NBA season.

When the Team USA Olympics men's basketball roster was announced for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games , they had one of the most stacked rosters in sports history. Unfortunately for the Americans, Kawhi Leonard withdrew from the competition, citing a leg injury. He was replaced by Boston Celtics ' glue guy Derrick White .

White is very good, but his teammate, Jaylen Brown , is undoubtedly the better player. However, Brown was passed up in favor of White, who will be traveling to Paris. However, Brown opted to take the high road and explained that he has no ill will towards White.

"I wasn't surprised. My reaction was I was happy for D-White. Stoked to have so many of our guys on there, so I was happy for those guys, but I wasn't surprised." -Jaylen Brown

White joins Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum on the Olympic roster, giving Boston the most representatives. Both the Phoenix Suns and L.A. Lakers have two players heading to the Games.

Jaylen Brown has criticized the shoe giant before

Early on in his career, Brown signed a shoe deal with Adidas, but he is not a free agent. He often wears Nike shoes on the court with their famous "swoosh" logo covered, signaling a beef between him and the brand.

Nike is a huge sponsor of the Olympic games, and it's not out of the realm of possibility that they would prefer White, who is a Nike athlete, to play over Brown. However, Joel Embiid (Sketchers), Stephen Curry (Under Armor), and Anthony Edwards (Adidas) are all on Team USA.

Still, Brown thinks Nike played a role in him missing out on a Team USA invite.

"I do, for sure. There will be more stuff to come with that, but as of now, I'm not going to comment on that." -Brown when asked about Nike's role

It's hard to believe that Nike cares that much about what shoes Brown wears, and it is unlikely that they called in a favor to put White, a Nike athlete, on the roster over Brown. If there is a connection between roster decisions and shoe companies, it's likely closer to Brown taking to social media to call out Nike's unethical manufacturing practices.

Brown has insisted that missing out on the Olympics doesn't bother him.

No Stranger to Getting Snubbed

Brown missed out on an All-NBA selection last season

Last season, Brown averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and played stellar defense. He also shot a solid 35.4 percent from deep, and he played for the best team in the league. Regardless of his impressive season, he missed out on being named to one of the All-NBA teams.

After that, he went on to win Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP and added a ring to his already impressive career. Despite his denial, it would seem like he used the snub as motivation.

This time around, he is singing a similar tune.

"I've got all the motivation in the world, so I love it, honestly."

Despite some doubters, the Celtics are favored to win the 2025 NBA Finals, repeating as champions. With an offseason Olympic snub as fuel, a career year from Brown can be expected.