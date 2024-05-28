Highlights Celtics sweep Pacers in Eastern Conference Finals, reach NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.

Jaylen Brown credits Pacers' performance; game-winning corner three by Derrick White seals Game 4.

Brown clarifies the Michael Jordan comparison, praises TJ McConnell's high-impact play for Pacers in the postseason.

The Boston Celtics were able to complete the series sweep against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals. This will mark the second time in three seasons that the Celtics have made a Finals appearance. Although the young and hungry Pacers were inexperienced compared to the veteran Celtics, they were able to put up a fight and earned praise from their opponents in the process.

Following Boston's 18-point Game 3 comeback win, Celtics star, Jaylen Brown, spoke with the media and gave major credit to the performance of the performance from select players on the Pacers.

“They was just flying around and shooting the ball well. Some of those guys turned into f*****g Michael Jordan or whatever and we was like, 'Man, what is going on?'" - Jaylen Brown

Brown didn't clarify the players in question after making such a claim, but following the series-clinching win, Brown fully opened up about his past quote.

Game 4 carried the same energy and competitive spirit as the last game, which resulted in a down-to-the-wire finish. Although the Pacers went the final 3:33 of the game without scoring a point, it took a game-winning corner three from Derrick White to push the Celtics over the edge. Brown continued his dominance in this series with a stellar 29 points and six rebounds en route to being named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

Jaylen Brown 2024 Eastern Conference Finals Stats vs. Indiana Pacers Category Stats PTS 29.8 REB 5.0 AST 3.0 FG% 51.7 PSA 117.8

In his post-game press conference, Brown referenced his comments made in the previous game and provided clarity on the player he was talking about to the media.

“When I was talking about guys being Michael Jordan, TJ McConnell was who I was talking about.” - Jaylen Brown

T.J. McConnell was sensational for the Pacers throughout their postseason run, but his performance following Tyrese Haliburton's hamstring injury, which kept him out of the rotation for the final two games, was otherworldly.

McConnell Made His Case For Best Backup Point Guard

Even the great defensive backcourt of the Celtics wasn't able to stop McConnell

Although the Pacers weren't able to end their season the way they would've liked to, what they were able to accomplish is nothing short of amazing. The midseason acquisition of Pascal Siakam was a win-now move but wasn't expected to pay dividends immediately. Throughout the season, they have been a team that gets the job done by committee and that was on full display this postseason.

There were moments early in the regular season when McConnell was out of the rotation for Indiana. In hindsight, it is hard to imagine a reality in which McConnell wasn't on the floor for the Pacers as he was easily one of, if not, the biggest difference makers on the team.

T.J. McConnell 2024 Eastern Conference Finals Stats vs. Boston Celtics Category Stats PTS 15.0 REB 4.0 AST 4.3 FG% 50

McConnell was outstanding for the Pacers in the postseason. Against the Celtics, he stepped up offensively when needed, scoring 23 points in Game 3 and 15 points in Game 4, as the team was without Haliburton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: T.J. McConnell became the first player in NBA history to average 15+ PPG in less than 25 MPG in a Conference Finals series.

In the previous series against the New York Knicks, it was his consistent pressure on Knicks star, Jalen Brunson, which eventually wore down the top source of offense for New York. McConnell is one of the best budget contracts in the NBA as he's set to make just $9.3 million next season. However, he only has one year remaining on his contract, which will set him up for a significant pay increase.

As we've seen from many teams in the past after their first successful season, it is hard to replicate the same level of success once the rest of the NBA is prepared for you. A perfect example is the Sacramento Kings, who finished as a top-three seed in 2023 and failed to make the NBA Playoffs the next season.

McConnell has become a household staple in Indianapolis and is beloved by the fans. As long as the Pacers want to be competitive, McConnell is an essential piece.