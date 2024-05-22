Highlights Jrue Holiday's impressive performance on both ends of the court helped the Celtics secure a crucial Game 1 victory.

Holiday's 28-point offensive explosion and stellar defensive play turned the tide in favor of Boston against Indiana.

Despite a resilient effort by the Pacers, Holiday's impact, along with stellar defense from Tatum and Brown, made the difference.

The stars can have the spotlight following a big win in the NBA Playoffs, but there are players who can come through during the biggest stretches of the game.

The Boston Celtics pulled out a 133-128 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night. The TD Garden witnessed remarkable heroics from stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to have Boston take down Indiana. But there was another player Brown made sure to point out who made a huge difference in helping the team win.

"Jrue was fantastic... he's the reason why we won this game."

Holiday's Impact In Game 1

Provided 28-8-7-3 Stat Line

Jrue Holiday had a strong performance of 28 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and three steals on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.

His offensive production stood out the most in this game. According to StatMuse, it's the most points he has ever scored in a game as a member of the Celtics.

His display on the defensive side of the ball was excellent, guarding Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton on multiple occasions. During overtime, Holiday forced Haliburton to lose control of the ball and step out of bounds, indicating the momentum had shifted in Boston's favor after Indiana was on the brink of stunning the Celtics on the road.

Brown, who finished with 26 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists as he made the game-tying three-pointer to force overtime, praised his teammate. He believed Holiday's performance at both ends throughout the course of the game provided Boston with what they needed to secure the win.

Holiday's defense was heavily noted with three steals throughout the night. He helped Boston finish with 11 steals — three each by him, Brown, and Tatum. According to ESPN, the Celtics became the first team in NBA playoff history to have three players record 25 points and three steals in a game.

Despite falling behind near the end of regulation, Holiday said the Celtics stayed resilient in their approach to find ways to win.

“I think we always knew that there’s always a chance. We’ve seen crazy stuff happen all the time. I don’t think that we think we lost the game until we actually lost the game and that’s part of the reason why we were so resilient.”

What's Next For Celtics-Pacers

Boston Leads 1-0 In Series

Having gotten a lot of rest following a five-game series win over Cleveland in the East Semis, there was bound to be some rust from Boston. This came to be true on defense, giving up 128 points even though they came through on that side of the ball when they needed to.

On the other side, it was a missed opportunity for Indiana to take the series lead to begin the conference finals. With their defensive miscues costing them the game, it would take a lot of adjusting for them to bounce back against a potent Celtics squad.

Game 2 is set to begin with Boston hosting Indiana on May 23 at 8:00 p.m. EST.