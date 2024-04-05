Highlights Jaylen Brown credits himself for defensive improvement instead of giving the coaching staff praise.

Brown's defensive stats show opponents shooting below league average against him, and his offense has improved this season.

The Boston Celtics are focused on the playoffs with 6 games left on the schedule.

Improving on the defensive side of the ball can have a huge impact on a player looking to prove themselves as a superstar in the NBA.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown sees himself with that objective this season, having taken major strides in being more effective and consistent as a defender with the athleticism and assertiveness he has in his game. He has performed so well this year that he discussed how he got better on defense, mainly crediting himself over his coaches.

Brown's Thoughts on His Improved Defense

Believed He Improved Thanks to Himself, Not his Coaches

When asked about how much the coaching staff has put him in the best position to succeed in the system this year, Brown believed it to be more on him emphasizing that part of his game.

"Over the years, we had some guys that took a majority of the matchups like [Marcus] Smart, and it just allowed I guess a little bit of comfort. So, this year, I wanted re-emphasize that I was going to be the one that was taking on those matchups," - Jaylen Brown

Since signing a supermax contract with the Celtics last summer, Brown has been proving he was worth the deal throughout the 2023-24 season. He is averaging 23.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals on a career-high 50.1 percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Focusing on the topic at hand, Brown has taken a huge step in being a strong defender to stand his ground against his opposing matchups. According to NBA.com, opponents are shooting 44.8 percent from the field with Brown as the defender, 2.6 percentage points lower than the league average. When looking at his perimeter defense, players shoot 34.1 percent from downtown against him, 3.1 percent worse than the average shooter.

“This whole season, there’s just been an emphasis on my behalf. It wasn’t nothing the coaches said or did or anything like that — I think it was on me," Brown said.

Celtics veteran big man Al Horford gave praise to Brown following a blowout win over the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Wednesday, supporting the case for him to be named to the NBA First-Team All-Defense by the end of the regular season.

“You look at what he’s doing individually and the impact he has on the defensive end. We’re one of the best defenses; we have the best record. He deserves to be in that position," - Al Horford

Celtics' Remaining Schedule

Six Games Left for the Top Team in the East

Brown has played a huge role in helping the Celtics stand tall with the best record in the league with a 60-16 record. This is the first time since the 2008-09 campaign that the team reached the 60-win mark in a season.

Already having the top spot in the Eastern Conference secured, six games remain on Boston's schedule while they begin early preparation for the playoffs.

Currently riding a three-game win streak, the Celtics continue their three-game homestand at TD Garden with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings on April 5.