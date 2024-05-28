Highlights Jaylen Brown is the Eastern Conference Finals MVP with a 105-102 win to take the Celtics to the NBA Finals.

Brown got into a physical altercation with Myles Turner, who received a technical foul in a heated exchange.

Despite missing out on the All-NBA team, Brown used the snub as fuel, delivering impressive performances to lead the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics brought the brooms out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday. Coming in with a 3-0 lead, the Celtics successfully finished the job to advance to the NBA Finals with a 105-102 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Joe Mazzulla's side secured their second Finals appearance in three years, with Jaylen Brown leaving as the Eastern Conference Finals MVP. It was certainly an eventful night for the three-time All-Star, who also received a technical foul during the game following an altercation with Myles Turner.

Midway through the third quarter, Turner aggressively threw his shoulder into Derrick White, and sent him tumbling to the ground. Brown took exception to it and retaliated with a shove to Turner's shoulder. Refusing to back down, the Pacers' big man used two hands to shove him back. They engaged in some back and forth before referee Pat Fisher intervened with technicals for both of them.

During his post-game press conference, Brown tried to downplay the incident, but with a backhanded compliment.

"Myles is a good kid. Let's start with that. Throughout the series, he loses control of his body a little bit...I was just letting him know, 'Just watch it.'.. He feels like he's at home, his family is watching. His girl is probably watching and he had to do something. I've known Myles a long time...It's all love."

On Sunday, Brown had a nasty dunk on Turner during the fourth quarter of Game 3. It was a big morale-boosting moment for the Celtics, who were down six at that time, as they rallied to an impressive 18-point comeback win over the Pacers.

This time, he dunked on Turner after the game as he branded the two-time blocks leader a "kid" despite being seven months younger than him.

Brown Winning Over Celtics Fans With On and Off Court Performance

JB turned his All-NBA snub into motivation for ECF MVP

The NBA's decision to go positionless for award voting was lauded after many deserving players in the past missed out unfairly. However, Brown still failed to make the cut for the All-NBA teams, despite being the second-best player on a 64-win Celtics team.

After the arrivals of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis, his shot attempts went down from 20.6 to 17.9, his lowest since 2019-20. And with his points per game dropping from 26.6 in 2022-23 to 23.0 this season, Brown may have lost votes despite his efficiency going up.

But the Celtics wing took this snub on the chin and used it as motivation to go ballistic against the Pacers. The 27-year-old took home the Larry Bird trophy after averaging 29.8 points, five rebounds, and two steals on 51.8 percent from the field. His two-way masterclass included multiple clutch moments, like his game-tying three in Game 1 to send it to overtime, where the Celtics eventually won.

His performances also earned the Celtics a 10-day break. The 17-time champs will only be back in action on June 6, when they will take on the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Finals.