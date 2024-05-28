Highlights Jaylen Brown fills the leadership role left by Marcus Smart, guiding the Celtics to the NBA Finals.

Brown leads with actions on and off the court, demonstrating a standard of accountability.

Confident after his performance, Brown anticipates a different outcome in the Finals.

When the Boston Celtics traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal that allowed them to get Kristaps Porzingis from Washington, it marked the end of an era where Smart was the "heart and soul" of the team.

The years he spent with Boston since getting drafted by them in 2014, which saw him elevate the team to being a persistent competitors in the playoffs until they finally reached the NBA Finals in 2022, will not be forgotten by his Celtic teammates and fans.

Nonetheless, his absence left a hole in the locker room, prompting star wing Jaylen Brown to embrace the role his former teammate had before the 2023-24 season began.

"He was one of the voices of our team. When he wasn't here I wanted to make sure I stepped in." - Jaylen Brown

Brown Embracing The Role Smart Had

Celtics return To NBA Finals in first year without Smart

After Smart's departure, Jaylen Brown emerged as the longest-tenured member of the Celtics, having been drafted in 2016. His veteran presence was evident in the locker room after Boston secured their second Eastern Conference title in three years.

While many of Brown’s teammates celebrated with trophies and savored the moment, Brown remained notably reserved with the knowledge that the job is not finished yet.

This demeanor exemplified the mentality Brown had championed all season, especially amidst significant roster changes over the summer. In Game 4, the All-Star demonstrated his leadership through action, making two crucial plays in the final minute to clinch a 105-102 victory and an NBA Finals berth.

“I wanted to make sure that everybody felt me and everybody knew what the standard was. We didn’t skip no steps all season. I think we played the right way every single game. I thought everybody (was) accountable. And this is the byproduct.” - Jaylen Brown

The Celtics' sweep of the Pacers is the first time they have done it in a playoff series since their 2022 first-round win against the Nets. They also improved to 6-0 on the road this postseason and 12-2 overall while becoming the first team to secure a spot in the Finals.

“We feel like we’re a different team than we were last year and the year before that. I know everybody wants to continue to kind of pigeonhole us to what was happening in the past but we’ve had a different team every single year, different coaches, we’ve had like three coaches in the last five years," - Jaylen Brown

Brown wound up winning Eastern Conference Finals MVP with his excellent performances against the Pacers. He averaged 29.8 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals on 51.7 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc.

After losing in the 2022 Finals, he is confident that things will be different the second time around.

"People want to make it seem like it’s the same, it’s the same, it’s the same. Time has gone by, experience has been gained and I think we are ready to put our best foot forward," - Jaylen Brown

What's Next for Brown and Celtics

Await their Finals opponent on June 6

Brown makes his second appearance in the NBA Finals, looking to win it alongside his co-star Jayson Tatum and show how elite they are as a duo on the biggest stage of the playoffs.

The Celtics will host Game 1 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden next Thursday night. They await the winner of the West Finals between Minnesota and Dallas.