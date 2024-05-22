Highlights The Celtics barely won Game 1 thanks to a number of big plays down the stretch.

Jaylen Brown was unsatisfied with the win due to the team's performance.

The Pacers outplayed the Celtics in various statistical categories.

The Boston Celtics, having defeated the Indiana Pacers 128-133 in overtime of Game 1, didn’t have as smooth a game one as they might have expected. Despite the win and a number of big plays by Boston towards the end, this game felt very much up for grabs almost until the final buzzer sounded.

Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown, after hitting arguably the biggest shot of his career, stayed on the court for a post-game interview in which he was asked about managing emotions in these kinds of games. Brown responded:

“A lot of ups and downs, [I] don’t think we played out best. But the game is fast, you don’t have no time to make excuses, you have to keep going and that’s what we did tonight... we found a way to win in the end.”

As the post-game interviews continued, Brown’s frustration was apparent through his answers. When asked about why he didn’t seem happy with the win, Brown responded:

"Would you be? We almost dropped a game on our home floor. We need to come out and be better in Game 2."

Brown, although not pleased with the way they won, finished the night with 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.

Despite the Celtics Win, Pacers Played Extremely Well

Besides points scored, Indiana outplayed Boston in a number of different areas

When comparing the teams’ stats for the game, it’s apparent why Brown wasn’t pleased with the win. Besides scoring more points, the Pacers grabbed more rebounds, dished more assists and shot better all around than the Celtics.

Game 1 Team Comparison Team PTS REB AST FG% 3P% Pacers 128 44 38 53.5 37.1 Celtics 133 43 30 47.5 33.3

The Pacers also spread their scoring over their roster, while the majority of the Celtics’ points were concentrated to a few players. While only five Celtics scored in double digits, all but one of the Pacers (Ben Sheppard) scored double digits, while three players (Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner) scored more than 20.

One area where Boston did outperform Indiana, though, was in hustle points. Although only edging out the Pacers slightly in these areas, it proved to make enough of a difference to grab the win.

Game 1 Hustle Point Comparison Team PTS in the Paint 2nd Chance PTS Fastbreak PTS Pacers 56 15 14 Celtics 58 19 16

Going into Game 2, the Celtics will no doubt enter the game with an increased focus on playing tightly and allowing as little room for error as possible. Seemingly an easy task when looking at their home and away splits, but made more interesting by the fact that Boston has yet to win a Game 2 in this postseason (both of which were in Boston).

Boston 2024 Postseason Splits Location PPG APG FG% 3P% Home 113.3 25.3 48.3 37.9 Away 105.3 20.0 47.2 35.7

Whether or not the Pacers are able to give the Celtics as much trouble as they did in this game, they proved that they belong on this stage and could provide the Celtics with their biggest challenge in this postseason so far.