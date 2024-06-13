Highlights The Boston Celtics take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals and are on the brink of the 10th Finals sweep in history.

Jaylen Brown is showing exceptional play and has a possibility of winning Finals MVP.

Brown and Tatum's chemistry and growth contribute to the Celtics' success.

With the Dallas Mavericks failing to take down the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, they're now down 0-3 in the 2024 NBA Finals. Following the victory, Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown described the feeling of having the Mavs on the ropes, saying, "It’s awesome."

"I don’t really have words. it doesn’t even feel real right now..."

Then, paraphrasing an expression coined by the iconic Kobe Bryant, the 27-year-old says "the job’s not done."

Jaylen Brown: 3-0 Finals Lead 'Doesn't Even Feel Real'

The Celtics are defying expectations with their drubbing of the Mavs

The Celtics are on the verge of completing the 10th sweep in NBA Finals history and the second in franchise history.

For reference, the last time a Celtics team sent their Finals opponent home without a win was 1959, when Boston defeated the then-Minneapolis Lakers. In those days, the Celtics were led by Bill Russell and Bob Cousy, who have both been enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Today, Boston is led by Brown and Jayson Tatum, who are just entering their prime and have eight All-Star selections between them. However, like Russell and Cousy, Brown and Tatum have their primary functions based on particular strengths. Rather than choosing between one or the other though, the Celtics recognized that they needed them both to be at their best. 65 years ago, Russell was Boston's defensive anchor and Cousy was the maestro of their offense.

Fast-forward to today, Brown's two-way excellence and Tatum's playmaking help balance the Celtics' roster; Brown and Tatum aren't opposing forces, but complementary.

2024 NBA Finals Player PPG APG RPG SPG FG% Jaylen Brown 24.3 5.7 6.0 2.0 55.1 Jayson Tatum 21.7 7.3 8.7 0.7 35.9

With that said, while the surreal feeling that Brown is experiencing has a lot to do with the probability of winning his first NBA championship, the players that he's doing it with add to its phantasmagorical nature.

For years, many have wondered whether Boston should split up the duo of Brown and Tatum. To some, it was because of a real or perceived lack of friendship. To others, Brown and Tatum were clashing on the court. For many, it was both. Yet, regardless of if Brown and Tatum are close friends, they've been put in a situation where they're more like brothers. Though there was a legitimate reason to wonder about their on-court chemistry, both players have matured enough to know that the number in their win column is more important than the ones in their box score.

Finals MVP Favorite?

Jaylen Brown looks like the favorite to win the Finals MVP award

Of course, when it's time to announce the winner of the Finals MVP award, the media and fans will be at the edge of their seats. Even before Mavs head coach Jason Kidd opined that Brown was the Celtics' best player, an increasingly vocal minority was saying the same. With how many people were on his case a year ago, it's almost hard to believe.

Yet, the criticism that Brown faced has helped him improve in key areas. Last offseason, he clearly worked on his ball control and finishing, particularly with his non-dominant hand. He also improved as a facilitator, improving his ability to manipulate defenses and deliver accurate passes. Indeed, Brown dished out 5.7 assists per game in the 2024 NBA Finals, the highest assist average he's had in any playoff series.

Brown also has the team's highest scoring average in the NBA Finals, averaging 24.3 points per game on 55.1 percent shooting from the field.