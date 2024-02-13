Highlights Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown will participate in the 2024 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, aiming to bring star power back to the event.

The Dunk Contest has seen fewer notable names participating due to players' concerns about protecting their brands and bodies.

Brown plans to bring his own unique style and swag to the contest, aiming to "have fun with it."

Last week, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown was confirmed as a participant in the 2024 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest in Indianapolis. The news came soon after it was announced he would take part in his third All-Star game next weekend – an accolade he has earned in just his eighth year in the league.

He will compete against breakout Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., two-way New York Knicks rookie Jacob Toppin and reigning Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung. As a bona fide NBA star, he has a chance to re-inject some star power into the athletic spectacle.

Dunk contest has lost its luster

Missing star participants in recent years

In earlier iterations of the Dunk Contest, it was considered a star-studded event, due to the marquee names that could be found in the lineup. All-NBA players would take part during the prime of their careers.

Dominique Wilkins won twice in 1985 and 1990, while Michael Jordan went back-to-back in the late eighties. Since then, Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter and Dwight Howard have also sprinkled some much-needed stardust over the event.

Most Dunk Contest Appearances Appearances Players 5 Dominique Wilkins, Clyde Drexler 4 Dwight Howard, Nate Robinson, Shawn Kemp, Jerome Kersey 3 Aaron Gordon, Gerald Green, Jason Richardson, Desmond Mason, Tim Perry, Kenny Smith, Spud Webb, Michael Jordan, Terence Stansbury

With pride and potential injuries at stake, players and their ever-growing entourage have become far more careful about protecting their brands and more importantly, their bodies. As a result, NBA fans have seen fewer notable names taking part in what was once considered a must-see Saturday night event.

With the event’s appeal reportedly dwindling, fans were delighted to hear about Brown's decision to participate in the competition, as well as Sunday’s game. The last time a player took place in both events was back in 2018, when then-Pacer Victor Oladipo lost out to an up-and-coming rookie Donovan Mitchell.

“I wish there were more top players/athletes to compete in the dunk contest. I grew up watching that and that’s what I love. So hopefully that comes back around.” – Jaylen Brown

Source: Boston Herald

Brown embracing the challenge

Could be first Celtic to win event since 2007

As for what Brown has in plan for the event itself, it seems he’s taking a characteristically relaxed approach, despite never having competing in a dunk contest at any stage of his basketball journey.

“Everything has been done. I think just my approach is just to have fun with it and put my own little style, my own little swag on things. Everything has been done, but I feel like I bring a uniqueness. So, I plan on putting my own style and bringing my own swag to it and just go from there.”

Brown’s superstar teammate Jayson Tatum has expressed his excitement regarding the announcement, reaffirming the need for big names in the contest.

“I think it would be great for him to participate in it; kind of bring back that star power to the dunk contest that we want to see; all the big name guys be in it; that’s how I grew up watching it.”

Though Brown has seen his scoring numbers take a dip this season — partly due to an increase of offensive talent on the Celtics roster — he has converted 58 of his 70 dunk attempts so far. The 27-year-old has also put a list of well-meaning defenders in compromised situations, to put it politely.

If the Atlanta native were to accomplish his goal, he would become the third Celtic to do it, following Dee Brown in 1991 and Gerald Green 16 years later.