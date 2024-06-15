Highlights The Celtics are up 3-1 in the NBA Finals and must maintain composure to secure the 2024 championship.

Jaylen Brown recognized that blowout losses in the Finals can 'make or break' a team's success.

Brown's breakout leadership and performance on the court have boosted the Celtics' title chances.

It is safe to say that the Boston Celtics currently find themselves in an ideal position. They find themselves up three games to one over the Dallas Mavericks, and have not lost more than two consecutive games all season long. They would have to double that in order to lose the 2024 NBA Finals.

The Celtics head back to Boston for Game 5 after being blown out in Game 4 by a score of 122-84. It was one of their worst losses of the entire season and one of the largest blowouts of any NBA Finals game.

While remarkably embarrassing, the Celtics realize they cannot let the bright lights get the best of them now, as they have not all season. They have Dallas on the ropes, and can capitalize with a bounce-back win on Monday night as they have done all season and postseason long.

Making or Breaking

Jaylen Brown admitted that these moments can ‘make or break’ a team

On a long list of talents, the brightest for the Celtics so far these playoffs has arguably been Jaylen Brown. He has served as the 1A to Jayson Tatum for the better part of several seasons, but this postseason has been his breakout.

“These are the moments that can make you or break you. We got to reassemble. We got to look at it. We got to learn from it. And then we got to embrace it and attack it.” —Jaylen Brown

These playoffs have also seen Brown take on more of a leadership role than he has had before. The Celtics have been the league’s best team, but they are still coming off of a blowout loss.

Brown reflected that his team cannot break now, as they have learned from their loss and must retain their composure. They will now use it as fuel to win Game 5 and subsequently the franchise’s 18th championship.

Brown Breaks Out

Brown has lit up the court with stellar and clutch play so far these playoffs

Brown won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP for his stellar play and clutch performances in the previous round, and he has continued that play into the NBA Finals. Over the past four games, Brown is averaging 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field.

His stats are down slightly from the Celtics’ previous series, in which they swept the Indiana Pacers. But the Celtics are facing their toughest opponent yet in the Mavericks, and hardships are to be expected.

"It's going to be hard to do what we're trying to do. And we didn't expect anything to be easy. But there's no reason to lose our head. Tip your cap to Dallas. They came out and they played well. And we just got to be better on the next one.” —Jaylen Brown

That sentiment was reflected by Brown, who admitted that the Mavericks have been a tough opponent, but the route to winning a title is never easy and the Celtics will seek to respond. They have made quick work of the Mavericks for the most part, and will seek to end them in five.