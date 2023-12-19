Highlights Jaylen Brown takes pride in his defensive skills and has become an anchor for the Boston Celtics on that end of the ball.

Brown has a defended field goal percentage of 41.1% and ranks eleventh in the league in opponent conversion percentage beyond the arc.

With multiple offensive options on the team, Brown can confidently apply more pressure on defense without sacrificing his offensive performance.

There's a classic saying that goes, "Offenses wins you games, but defense wins you championships," a quote that can be applied to many NBA championship teams.

This seems to be a phrase Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has taken to heart this season, priding himself on his defensive skills and being an anchor for his team on that end of the ball.

This season, Brown has a defended field goal percentage of 41.1 and is an even greater defensive threat beyond the arc. When his opponents take shots from the perimeter, they only convert 36.8 percent of them, ranking him eleventh in the league among players who have played in 20 games or more.

Now that the team has multiple options on offense, Brown can confidently apply more pressure on defense without having to constantly think about his next move on offense.

Brown's emphasis on defense

2023-24 defensive rating: 110.5

In a recent 128-111 victory over the Orlando Magic on Dec. 15, Brown finished with 18 points, four assists, and three rebounds on 8-15 shooting from the field. Although he may not have lit up the scoreboard that game, his pressure on defense allowed the team to thrive.

His box score may not show the impact he made on defense, but Brown still felt confident in his skills, something he made clear after the game.

“I also had a couple of steals, a couple blocks. I’m going to start having to run my own campaign for First-Team All-Defense. But, nah, it’s cool. I’m really locked in on both sides of the ball. I’m really feeling comfortable and like I’m excelling, making plays at the rim, taking the ball from people, doing my job and more on the defensive side, whether people want to pay attention to it or not.”

Brown's defensive performance against Orlando marked a strong trend for the win in December. He's repeatedly locked down his matchups, all while maintaining steady offense — 23.3 points per game on 53.9 percent shooting.

Jaylen Brown - December 2023 defensive statistics Defended Field Goal % Overall 35.3 Less than 6 feet 26.5 Less than 10 feet 28.9 Greater than 15 feet 41.0 3 pointers 38.9 2 pointers 32.7

With more than a quarter of the season already done, Brown is tied for 36th in the league in steals (1.2 per game) and he's averaging 0.7 blocks. He’s also second on the team and 18th in the league in defensive win shares.

Brown has put in the hard work of building up his game to get to where he is now in his career. With a pair of All-Star appearances and a solid performance in the 2022 NBA Finals under his belt, it helped pave the way for him to sign the largest contract in league history, a 5-year $304 million supermax extension, over the summer.

However, he has taken a huge focus on defense this campaign, and reiterated his commitment to being recognized for his defensive efforts.

“I feel like I’m playing some of the best defense of my career.I made a commitment before the season that I wanted to be First-Team All-Defense. I feel like I’ve been living up to that.”

Considering the lapses he had last season, particularly at the end of Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals when he left James Harden open for the go-ahead corner triple to tie the series at two games apiece. it's clear he has been rectifying his past mistakes by being more assertive on that side of the ball.

Celtics' defense already stacked with experience

Ranked second in the league in defensive rating (109.2)

Boston boasts a lot of players who are talented on defense and had their names on an All-Defensive team in the past, namely Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, Robert Williams III, whom the Celtics traded to the Portland Trail Blazers to acquire Holiday, and Marcus Smart, who won Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Given Brown's lengthy proximity to these players, it's easy to see how he's picked up on the subtleties in their respective games and adapted them to his style of play.

The Celtics once again boast an elite defense. They are a top-five team in defensive rating (109.2), defensive rebounding (36.0), fewest opponents’ points off fast breaks (12.6), and fewest opponents’ points in the paint (44.7), and are top-ten in fewest opponents’ points off of turnovers (15.4).

Boston Celtics - 2023-24 defensive rating leaders Kristaps Porzingis 107.8 Al Horford 109.1 Jayson Tatum 109.1 Derrick White 109.9 Jaylen Brown 110.5

Their defense has paid dividends as the team currently has the best record in the NBA with a 20-5 showing. Following a 114-97 blowout over Orlando once again on Dec. 17, Brown reiterated his declaration after the win to describe the team's defensive intensity game-by-game.

"All of our guys are striving to be All-Defensive guys, and I want to be the head of that snake."

There's still much of the season left to play, but if Brown can continue his hot streak of defense, he could very well be a lock for All-Defensive teams come the summer.