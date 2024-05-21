Highlights Jaylen Brown could match the Clippers in all-time playoff wins.

With a win on Tuesday, Brown could surpass the Magic, Raptors, and Grizzlies in all-time playoff wins.

Brown's improved offensive skills and defense show remarkable career growth.

Jaylen Brown has won 66 career playoff games heading into tonight's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which gives Brown, 27, the same number of playoff victories as the entire Los Angeles Clippers franchise.

With a Boston Celtics win Tuesday at TD Garden, the Clippers would become the fourth NBA franchise with fewer playoff wins than Brown, joining the Magic, Raptors and Grizzlies.

Brown also has a legitimate chance to pass the Brooklyn Nets in the following weeks. If the Celtics are able to advance past the Indiana Pacers and into the 2024 NBA Finals, Brown will need just one victory in the Finals to move past the Nets' playoff win total of 70.

Brown's playoff success with the Celtics since entering the NBA is remarkable. Brown has reached the Eastern Conference Finals in no less than six of his eight seasons spent in the league so far, with averages of 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 115 total playoff games.

Of course, Brown's playoff victories point to the consistency of the Celtics franchise as a whole over the last decade. Although the Brad Stevens era in Boston (with Stevens first as head coach and now as GM) has yet to produce an NBA championship, Boston has been in the title mix for years.

Since 2014, only LeBron James has appeared in more Conference Finals (seven) than Jaylen Brown, whose six appearances now tie Brown in second-place with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala for most Conference Finals appearances in the past decade.

Constant Improvement Over Career

Brown made his third All-Star team in four years this season, averaging 23.0 points per game on a career-best 49.9 percent from the field for the loaded Celtics. Brown also averaged a career-best 3.6 assists per game and matched his career-high for steals per game with 1.2 (Brown last did this in the 2020-21 season).

Most notably, Brown had a stellar defensive season, finishing 19th overall in NBA All-Defense voting (with three first-place votes).

Brown entered the league in 2016 as an elite athlete at the wing position who could immediately contribute on the defensive end. As a 20-year-old rookie, Brown did not shy away from guarding LeBron James 1-on-1 during the playoffs, and it was clear that Brown had the physical tools and courage to guard superstar wings in the league.

The rookie Brown was not polished offensively, however. He was not a three-point threat and also lacked NBA-level ball-handling skills. Such a start makes it even more miraculous that, over the subsequent seasons, Brown developed into one of the most dynamic, three-level scorers in the entire NBA. Brown's steady improvement is a testament to his work ethic and high ceiling, just as it's a testament to Brad Stevens and the Celtics' greater culture within which young talents like Brown and Jayson Tatum have bloomed into superstars.

The next step for Brown, Tatum and the rest of Boston's gifted roster is to bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy, and in doing so, hang an eighteenth championship banner in TD Garden, the precise place where Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals tips off tonight at 8 p.m. ET.