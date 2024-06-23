This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Jaylen Brown lost a custom ring at the Celtics' parade and is offering a reward for its return.

The ring features golden accents and the "7UICE" logo from his sportswear brand.

Brown was the Finals' best player, celebrated at the championship parade in Boston.

Jaylen Brown is a newly-crowned NBA champion, but he is offering a ‘big reward’ for anyone who finds his lost ring.

Brown reportedly lost the ring at the Boston Celtics’ championship parade, which occurred in the city on Friday afternoon. The ring was apparently not the championship ring he earned when he won the title, but rather was a custom ring that he had made to promote his “7UICE" sportswear brand.

Ring Details

Brown is offering a ‘big reward’ for anyone who finds the ring

Brown posted two pictures of the ring in question to his Instagram, calling the fans to help him find it. He is willinig to offer a ‘big reward’ for anyone who finds the ring and returns it to him.

The ring in question appears to possess golden accents with the word “7UICE” written at the center in script calligraphy. The top half of the “7” is colored in green and yellow.

Brown is Celebrated

Brown was celebrated during the Celtics’ parade for being the Finals’ best player

The parade celebrating the Celtics’ record-breaking 18th championship, the most in NBA history, occurred on Friday afternoon. Members of the Celtics championship team rode on parade floats through the streets of downtown Boston.

That is reportedly where Brown lost the ring, although the method of which he lost it remains unknown. It is likely that he can just have another ring made if the original fails to come up, as he is in the midst of a five-year, $286.2 million supermax extension with the Celtics.

Brown was deemed the best player of the NBA Finals, winning the series’ MVP award. He averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.6 steals in the series against the Dallas Mavericks, which allowed the Celtics to finish them off in just five games, capping off a stellar 16-3 playoff run.

Brown also earned the MVP award for the previous series, the Eastern Conference Finals, thanks to his stellar play against the Indiana Pacers.

Though Brown lost his custom ring, he will receive the most coveted ring in basketball when the 2024-25 season tips off later this October. Until then, the newly-crowned NBA champion will just have to hold on to his NBA Finals MVP trophy tighter until that championship ring comes.

The Celtics will gear up for their title defense as they look to win back-to-back championships next season.