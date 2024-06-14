Highlights Jaylen Brown convinced Danny Ainge to draft Jayson Tatum, setting up a powerful Boston Celtics duo.

Tatum and Brown's chemistry is unmatched, leading the Celtics to potential greatness.

Ainge's vision in selecting Tatum and Brown pays off as they continue to excel together.

In the NBA, it seems like some things are just destined to be, and certain things are just meant to happen. As fate would have it, the Boston Celtics superstar duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown came to fruition after Brown convinced Danny Ainge, who served as the Celtics' president of basketball operations from 2003 to 2021, convinced him to draft Tatum in the 2017 NBA Draft, just a year after Brown was selected by the Celtics.

Tatum and Brown were already familiar with one another as they both competed and participated in elite summer camps during their college recruiting days. Brown was on vacation the summer after his rookie season when he received a phone call from Ainge.

"It was 2 a.m. in Cordoba, Spain and Danny was calling me, and I just happened to be looking at my phone. I thought I was going to get traded or something, but he was just asking me about J.T." -Jaylen Brown

After Ainge got the stamp of approval from Brown, the rest is history, as the Celtics got the steal of the draft when he chose Tatum with the third overall pick. They both knew that the selection of Tatum would be one that could alter the fortunes of the franchise, and that decision has proven to be a genius one now that the Celtics are on the verge of winning the NBA Finals.

"The day before Danny made the pick, he called me and asked me what I thought. I told him Jayson is that guy. The way he shoots the ball, his scoring mentality and his length, it would be tough for teams to deal with us." -Brown

It has been difficult for opposing teams to go up against the Celtics since the duo was put together. It's crazy to look back and see how quickly and how early on in their careers they found success. During Tatum's rookie season, the duo was able to lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals, taking on a Cleveland Cavaliers team led by LeBron James to seven games.

After that series concluded, Celtics fans everywhere knew and rejoiced because they had just gotten a glimpse of how bright the future could be.

Ainge's Vision Was Crystal Clear With the Addition of Tatum

After uniting Tatum and Brown, the future foundation for the Celtics was set

Ainge saw and recognized the vision, did his homework, and now he gets to sit back and watch the fruits of his labor as he was the architect responsible for putting these two stars together. Throughout his tenure with the Celtics, Ainge was hands down the best executive in the NBA.

Tatum and Brown are the two-way wings teams began to model themselves after, and are the reason why two-way wings are a hot commodity in the NBA today. During Brown's rookie season, he only averaged 6.6 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game, which many felt were very disappointing numbers considering the fact that Brown was selected in the top three of the draft.

Ainge obviously saw enough potential in him to believe that he would develop into one of the building blocks that would frame the Celtics' future. Ainge has made plenty of mistakes before and has been heavily criticized as a result, but at the end of the day, he accomplished two of the greatest feats that ever happened to the Celtics organization when he made a splash by drafting both of these players in back-to-back drafts, both being top three picks.

Notable Players Selected in the Same Drafts as Brown and Tatum 2016 NBA Draft 2017 NBA Draft Player Team/Selection Player Team/Selection Jamal Murray DEN/ 7th overall De'Aaron Fox SAC/ 5th overall Domantis Sabonis ORL/ 11th overall Lauri Markkanen MIN/ 7th overall Dejounte Murray SAS/ 29th overall Donovan Mitchell DEN/ 13th overall Malcolm Brogdon MIL/ 36th overall Bam Adebayo MIA/ 14th overall

There were other notable players Ainge could have selected to take in either draft, but somehow he knew he was making the right choices, and he couldn't have been more correct.

Talk Surfaced About Breaking Up Dynamic Duo

The Celtics' patience with their two young stars paid off.

If they have proven anything, Tatum and Brown have shown that two stars are capable of co-existing even when the odds are against them, even when they have to go through losses and trying times, and they have also shown how two stars can develop and become great together.

The chemistry between the two is undeniable and that cohesion influences the rest of the team as they feed off of the duo's positive energy. They both play such different styles of basketball and are able to complement not just each other, but their teammates as well. The cool thing about this duo is that they really look like they're having fun playing together, and if one of them is having a bad game, they know that they have someone they can trust to help take the load off.

"I've been in enough close games. I've been in enough playoff series. I know that if I got number 7 on my team, I believe he's going to do whatever it takes to help us win these games. I know that when push comes to shove, he got my back and I got his." -Jayson Tatum

This is the perfect example of why teams must exercise patience with young, promising talent. If the Celtics pulled the trigger on a trade and decided to part ways with one of their stars, are we still talking about the Celtics getting ready to capture their 18th NBA title?

Boston Celtic's Stars - Year-by-Year Improvement Jaylen's Brown Progression by Season Jayson Tatum's Progression by Season Year PPG RPG FT% Year PPG RPG 3PT% 2016-17 6.6 2.8 69% 2016-17 Not in league 2017-18 14.5 4.9 64% 2017-18 13.9 5.0 43% 2018-19 13.0 4.2 66% 2018-19 15.7 6.0 37% 2019-20 20.3 6.4 72% 2019-20 23.4 7.0 40% 2020-21 24.7 6.0 76% 2020-21 26.4 7.4 39% 2021-22 23.6 6.1 76% 2021-22 26.9 8.0 35% 2022-23 26.6 6.9 77% 2022-23 30.1 8.8 35% 2023-24 23.0 5.5 70% 2023-24 26.9 8.1 38%

Keeping Tatum and Brown together was the smartest move the organization has made, and they are in a prime position to continue competing for multiple championships for years to come.