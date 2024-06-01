Highlights Jaylen Brown's journey from being booed on draft night to the highest-paid NBA player has been nothing short of spectacular.

Despite hs early struggles and criticism, Brown's resilience and improvement every year has made him a star.

The Celtics' restructured roster this offseason has propelled them to championship favorites.

Since entering the league, Jaylen Brown has faced a lot of criticism from fans and media alike. After getting booed on draft night, Brown is now the highest paid player in the NBA, and he just dropped 40 points in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brown has arguably been the Boston Celtics’ best player, as they gear up for their second Finals appearance in three years, but it wasn’t easy getting to this point.

Based off of raw athleticism and talent alone, Brown was a highly-touted prospect out of high school and college. Though his performance in college was nowhere near expectations, he was still selected by the Celtics with the third-overall pick.

Boos Don't Bruise

Underrated since entering the league

From that point on, Brown has been under the microscope, as fans and media watch his every move. The most recent example being his performance in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in seven games, after clawing their way back from an 0-3 deficit. Some fans credit their loss to Jayson Tatum injuring his ankle and Brown’s inability to man the fort in his co-star's absence.

Jaylen Brown's Stats - 2023 Eastern Conference Finals Category Stats PPG 19.0 RPG 6.1 APG 3.4 FG% 41.8 3P% 16.3 TO 3.6

NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN sports analyst Shannon Sharpe was one of the many media figures to shed light on Brown’s struggles.

“Jaylen Brown has turned into a turnover machine… I found somebody that has a worse handle than Russell Westbrook.” - Shannon Sharpe

In Game 7, Brown recorded a lackluster 19 points on 39 percent shooting from the field. To make matters worse, he coupled his awful shooting with eight costly turnovers as he and the Celtics were beaten on their home floor.

After his poor performance, NBA fans took to social media to poke fun at Brown’s play and criticized Boston’s decision to extend him immediately after. The Celtics were the laughingstock of the NBA off-season, until they eventually made the moves to acquire Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis.

Once the Celtics retooled their roster, the team catapulted to championship favorites yet again. However, that did not stop the NBA world from doubting their legitimacy as contenders, largely because of Brown.

Even though Brown has shown dramatic improvements in his game each season, that has yet to stop fans and media from nitpicking about his game and excluding him from the conversation about the best players in the league.

Exceeding Expectations

Brown has repeatedly broken whatever barriers that get put on him

Being overlooked has only motivated Brown that much more. This year, in particular, was probably the best of Brown’s career. He has managed his pace better than ever before and reached amazing heights defensively. He is constantly making the right play and picking his spots well throughout the game. However, his improvements were ignored yet again.

Snubbed from the 2024 Olympic team and falling short of an All-NBA selection, Brown is hardly recognized as one of the best players in the game today. With the Celtics laying waste to the Indiana Pacers, Brown led the charge and was arguably the Celtics’ best player throughout the series, hitting many key baskets along the way.

After winning the series, Brown was rewarded with the Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy, named after Celtics legend Larry Bird.

These playoffs signify a new era for Brown and the Celtics, as he fully cements himself as one of the best players in the league, and possibly of all-time. There should be no more doubt from fans whether Brown’s extension was truly worth it or not, but if there is, he can do away with it by leading the Celtics to their 18th NBA championship.

The first game of the NBA Finals takes place June 6th, 8:30 PM ET, and the Celtics will expect nothing less than the best Brown, in hopes of finishing the job once and for all.