Highlights The Boston Celtics withstood a late Dallas Mavericks' push in the 4th quarter, leading to a victory.

Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown played key roles in stopping the Mavericks' comeback.

Boston's duo are poised to lead the team to their first title since 2008.

In last night’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics pulled out a tough road win against the Dallas Mavericks. It was a back-and-forth affair, with the momentum swinging drastically to and fro (especially in the second half).

The Mavericks, entering the fourth quarter with their largest deficit of the night, brought the Celtics’ large lead to within a single bucket. When asked about the situation after the game, Celtics star Jaylen Brown was candid about his confidence in both him and his running mate, Jayson Tatum:

"That's what the beauty of basketball is, you can never let up... We've been in those positions before and we've lost. So it was great to overcome that with my brother Jayson and the rest of our team."

Looking like a much more polished team than the last time they were in the Finals, these Celtics look significantly better than their 2022 counterparts, who dropped a 2-1 series lead against the Golden State Warriors. Here’s a look at the Mavericks’ late push, and the Celtics’ duo who were there to stop it.

Boston Withstands a Late Dallas Onslaught

Although the Mavericks came close to closing the gap, they ultimately weren’t able to pull out a victory

It was a close game all night, with the Mavericks even building their largest lead of the series (13) in the first quarter. By the time the outing was halfway through, the teams were separated by only a single point (50-51).

The Celtics, however, came out the gate swinging and outscored the Mavericks by 16 in the third quarter. It looked like an easy path to victory for Boston.

Dallas, though, almost pulled out the victory, going on a 22-2 run in which they looked almost unstoppable as a unit. Still, their magic seemed to run out when Luka Dončić fouled out while attempting to draw a charge. From that point on, the Celtics outscored the Mavericks 13-7 and are en route to a Finals sweep.

Brown and Tatum were major contributors to both the Celtics’ victory and their curbing of the Mavericks' late attempt at a comeback. Tatum led the team in scoring with 31 points, six rebounds and five assists. Brown wasn’t far behind him, though, with 30 points, eight rebounds, and assists a piece.

Tatum and Brown 4th Quarter Stats Player PTS REB AST FG% Tatum 4 2 2 20.0 Brown 9 5 0 57.1

With them locking up a three-game lead over Dallas, the Celtics certainly seemed poised to grab their first title since 2008. In no small part due to their duo of Brown and Tatum, who have shown this season that they’re two of the best players the NBA has to offer.