Highlights Jaylen Brown has been a crucial player for the Boston Celtics throughout their run to the NBA Finals.

Brown has faced adversity throughout his career and has used it as fuel to become a star.

His consistent scoring and defensive play have been instrumental in the Celtics' success in the playoffs.

Jaylen Brown has played a pivotal role in the Boston Celtics' run to the NBA Finals. The Celtics lead the Dallas Mavericks 1-0, sitting only three wins away from their first championship since 2008.

Boston has been searching for banner No. 18 for a fair bit of time, with several different iterations of the team. They came close to it in 2022 before ultimately losing in the Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics would learn from their loss, improving and continuing to build around the key pieces that got them there. Brown has always been one of their main stars.

However, there are times when that wasn't as clear during his career with the Celtics. It's easy to forget, given how quickly time passes, but Brown has endured a fair bit in this league. The 2023-2024 season was his eighth year in the NBA.

The 27-year-old star wing has been through his fair share of downs during his time in the NBA. In an exclusive with FOX Sports, Brown told Melissa Rohlin those are exactly the kinds of things that have motivated him to become the star that he is today.

Brown relishing the adversity that has been thrown his way can certainly be considered a major factor in why the Celtics star continues to shine in these NBA Playoffs time and time again.

Brown's Role In The Celtics' Playoff Journey

Boston owes a lot of its success to Jaylen's contributions

It wasn't too long ago that Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd came out and called Brown the best player on the Celtics. His teammate, Jrue Holiday, even agreed with the sentiment.

Jaylen Brown — 2024 Playoff Stats PPG 24.8 RPG 6.1 APG 2.6 FG% 54.3 3P% 36.6 SPG 1.2

Brown has been an integral part of Boston's playoff run. He captured Eastern Conference Finals MVP, acknowledging his contribution, in the four-game sweep of the Indiana Pacers. He had a handful of exceptional moments in that series, including making the game-tying three that sent Game 1 into overtime and dropping a 40-point masterpiece in Game 2.

Brown has delivered a consistent brand of scoring all throughout these playoffs. He has only scored less than 17 points once during this run. He just barely trails co-star Jayson Tatum (25.3) for the team lead in points per game in this postseason.

Brown has been an effective scorer while largely being tasked with matching up against the opposing teams' best offensive weapons. The two-way wing has allowed his teammates to thrive on the defensive end as a result. The Celtics have the third-highest defensive rating in the postseason with 107.8.

The motivation that Brown described earlier has turned him into the type of player who should have a good chance at Finals MVP, should Boston win the championship this year.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com