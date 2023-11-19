Highlights Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has expressed frustration with the condition of the court during the in-season tournament, citing slippery floors that led to his injury. He believes the NBA needs to prioritize player safety and address the issue.

Brown's concerns are shared by other star players in the league, including Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Dončić, who have also criticized the tournament courts for being slippery and unstable.

The league has a track record of failing to account for player safety and/or comfort when instituting major changes.

The Boston Celtics have been firing on all cylinders to begin the 2023-24 NBA season, winning 10 of their first 12 games and ranking among the top four league-wide in both offensive rating (119.2) and defensive rating (106.5). Jayson Tatum has been playing on another level, too, leading the Association in net rating (21.5) and total plus/minus (plus-176) while averaging an impressive 27.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per outing. However, things may be on the verge of getting harder for the Beantowners after Jaylen Brown hit the injury report with an adductor strain on Saturday.

It's unknown whether the injury — which happened during the Celtics' in-season tournament win over the Toronto Raptors one day earlier — will have any long-term ramifications. However, Brown is nonetheless incensed that it even occurred, and he clearly wasn't afraid to let the league know about it.

While speaking out on the injury in its immediate aftermath, Brown opined that the special court the teams were playing on for the tourney is the culprit, and he thinks that the NBA needs to address the issue with the new courts before more players incur injuries of their own. He's not wrong, either.

Lack of care taken in rolling out new courts goes against NBA's push to make the game safer

Never one to sugar-coat a situation, Brown didn't pull punches in his assessment of the in-season tourney courts and the potential danger they pose.

“I slipped. I might have strained my groin a little bit,” Brown told reporters in Toronto, via CLNS Media on YouTube. “We’ll see how it feels. The court was just slippery all game. As players, we’re all here for the in-season tournament because it’s going to generate revenue, excitement, competition, etc. But we’ve got to make sure the floor is safe to play on. We can’t put our players out there and risk their health.

"Tonight, I thought the floor was kind of unacceptable. I think guys were slipping all over the place — not just me... I've heard some of the other guys mention that they were slipping around on other teams in different places in the league. So, I think they need to make sure that's the emphasis before somebody gets seriously hurt."

Of course, this isn't the first time the league has switched something up without vetting the change with its players beforehand. Ahead of the 2006-07 season, the NBA ditched the traditional leather ball in favor of a microfiber composite one, and they didn't bother to send the new ball to players for testing until after the announcement had been made. That resulted in complaints being filed by the NBPA with the National Labor Relations Board and the ball ultimately getting ditched in short order and replaced by the old cowhide globe.

That same lack of concern from the league is on full display with the gimmicky, fully-painted courts they're using in tourney games this season. It's a strange turn of events for an organization that has supposedly been working to reduce the wear and tear on players' bodies by limiting back-to-back games. On the other hand, the powers that be have been working to eliminate load management, too. So, there doesn't seem to be a consistent philosophy where player safety is concerned.

Brown is far from the only one who has a problem with the courts

Jaylen Brown's NBA Statistics PTS REB AST STL eFG% 2023-24 22.9 5.0 3.3 1.0 55.0 Career 18.0 5.2 2.3 1.0 54.4

During the presser that saw Brown slam the new courts, fellow Celtic Kristaps Porzingis similarly criticized the new playing surface.

"Definitely did (feel the difference on the court)," said Porzingis. "I saw [Brown] a couple times slip early in the game. And you could definitely feel it — there were some travel calls, too, because of the floor. So, definitely something I think that needs to be improved."

Other star players around the league have been similarly critical of the tournament courts. Chief among them was Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks who, following a November 14 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans said, "It was really slippery and then in some places, the ball didn’t really bounce. If we’re going to have these courts, we got to make sure it’s a stable court. It was a little slippery, especially the painted area.”

