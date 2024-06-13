Highlights The Boston Celtics look poised for their 18th title, boasting a dominant lead and strong all-around play.

Jaylen Brown has shone in the post-season with standout performances and an improved all-around game.

The team's success has been attributed to Brown's offense and leadership.

The Boston Celtics seemingly hold a firm grip on the Larry O’Brien trophy already, currently with a commanding 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, and are looking to extend that lead in Game 3 on the road.

Arguably one of the standout performers for the Celtics on what has been quite a dominant post-season run is Jaylen Brown , who league insider Mark Medina believes has been their best player when viewing the playoffs in its entirety, edging out other star, Jayson Tatum , due to him being the one to have been ‘running the offense’.

Celtics en Route to Banner No. 18

History is in their favor with only five teams ever coming back from being 2-0 down

Prior to the 2023-24 season even getting underway, the Celtics were viewed as the heavy favorites, something which they backed up during the regular season, finishing the campaign as the most efficient team as measured by net efficiency, in which they outscored the opposition by 11.7 points per 100 possessions. They were the only team to have a double-digit net rating.

The post-season has followed a similar trajectory, where so far they have outscored their opponents by 11.1 points per 100 possessions – again the only team to enter double-digit territory.

After fairly routine series wins over the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers in which they won in five games on both occasions, they would next sweep their Eastern Conference opponents, the Indiana Pacers , 4-0, and a sweep of their NBA Finals opponents, the Dallas Mavericks is still mathematically in play, where they currently hold a 2-0 series lead.

Strong in all facets of their play, they appear to be a team that has no weaknesses, while they have simultaneously exposed some issues within the Mavericks, with their key one being that they appear to be solely relying on their superstar, Luka Dončić , for the majority of their offensive production.

The rest of the team, though, are struggling on all fronts, though none more so than their dismal three-point shooting display in which – when taking Dončić out of the equation - they are knocking down only 15.6 percent of their shots from beyond the arc.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown - 2023-24 Post-Season Statistics Category Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown PPG 24.9 24.6 RPG 10.3 6.0 APG 6.3 2.9 FG% 42.6 54.3 3P% 28.9 35.6

As it pertains to the Celtics’ stars, though, while Jayson Tatum has at times struggled on the shooting front, he has impacted his team in a myriad of other ways, most notably his ball facilitation, where he has averaged a career-high 8.5 assists in the NBA Finals, and 5.9 in the post-season in total, and his versatile defending.

However, it has been his teammate Jaylen Brown who has garnered all the plaudits during this post-season run which resulted in him being named as the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, much to his surprise.

He has even impressed Finals opposition head coach Jason Kidd, who stated that he has been the Celtics’ best player due to his elite abilities as a two-way swingman, which is what makes it so challenging for players to play against the 27-year-old.

Brown Has Been the ‘Best Player on the Team’

In light of Kidd’s comments about Brown being the Celtics’ best player throughout their playoff run, Medina concurs with his statement, citing the improvements he has made in his all-around game, and even going as far to suggest that he has been the conductor of the team’s offense over teammate, Tatum.

“I agree with Jason Kidd that he's been the best player on the team, and that's not to throw shade at Jayson Tatum. I just think it's about this reality. Jayson Tatum is the best scorer on the team, but he's not necessarily the best passer or most efficient. I say that being complimentary. Jayson Tatum, to his credit, has adjusted his game where it’s not just about being iso-heavy and forcing shots. But, Jaylen Brown has improved tremendously in that department too, and he's usually the one kind of running the offense. So, what I see in Jaylen Brown is that he has had that perfect combination of knowing when to score and when to pass, without sacrificing his competitiveness and his aggressiveness. I've been really impressed with just how he's been able to do that on a consistent basis.”

Brown’s Tremendous Post-Season Run

24.6 PPG on 54.3 FG% are both post-season career-highs

Being the NBA's highest-paid player comes with a lot of pressure and expectations on your shoulders, especially when your teammate is deemed the slightly better player.

But if Brown's post-season run alone is anything to go by, then not only has he closed the gap to his Tatum, but he has also showcased that he has been worth every single cent of his five-year, $306 million contract.

Posting career-highs across the board, including 24.6 points shooting at an efficient 54.3 field goal percentage, it is no wonder why he has been considered as Boston's best player throughout this post-season run.

Jaylen Brown - 2023-24 Post-Season Shooting Efficiency Breakdown Category PTS FG% Drive 9.3 58.5 Catch-and-Shoot 3.2 34.0 Pull Up 5.3 42.7 Paint Touch 1.8 65.0 Post Touch 1.0 53.8 Elbow Touch 0.6 45.5

Throughout the Finals, he has been the Celtics' leading scorer, and second leading scorer of the series behind Dončić (31.0 PPG), so far recording 21.5 points - albeit slightly fewer than his post-season average - on an improved 55.6 percent from the field.

Having shot an effective field goal percentage of 59.8 percent across the post-season, with that figure rising to 61.1 percent in the NBA Finals, he has surpassed his regular season shooting efficiency, in which he averaged a 55.9 percent effective field goal percentage, further highlighting his ascension to even greater stardom as the 2023-24 campaign has progressed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only LeBron James, among active players, has more Conference Finals appearances than Jaylen Brown.

In the Finals alone, he has been most effective when driving to the basket, in which 8.5 points have been scored on 60.0 percent shooting efficiency, while he has converted 40.0 percent of his pull-up attempts, though he has only mustered an average of 2.5 points through the first two contests, significantly down on his post-season efficiency numbers.

Additionally, throughout the Finals, he hasn't struggled to score off of his own shot creations at all, whereby 58.3 percent of his made two-pointers have come unassisted, while 53.3 percent of his total field goal makes have also been unassisted.

For context, among his Celtics teammates, his unassisted two-point field goal makes ranks second behind only Kristaps Porzingis (60.0 percent), while he leads everyone in total unassisted field goal makes, further evidencing Medina's comments that he has practically run the offense.

All in all, Brown has enjoyed a really strong post-season campaign, and is very much deserving of all the praise that he has received thus far.

What better way to cap off an incredible post-season run for the 27-year-old is there than to win a first career NBA championship, and 18th total in franchise history?

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.