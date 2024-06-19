Highlights The Celtics were championship favorites, but the Mavericks were no ordinary underdog.

Luka Dončić and Jaylen Brown showed respect and admiration for one another after competing in the NBA Finals.

Brown's defense bothered Dončić in the Finals, leading to Brown winning the Finals MVP.

The NBA Finals featured a matchup that could have been billed as David versus Goliath. Now, these two teams do not fit that billing perfectly, but it does come kind of close.

The Boston Celtics were a juggernaut all season. After Brad Stevens maneuvered two all-in trades this offseason for Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday, it was championship or bust for the Celtics. They certainly looked like a championship contender all season, posting the best regular season record in the league and holding the highest net rating of any time by a considerable margin.

The only thing that really prevented the Celtics from truly being Goliath in this scenario was they were, technically, unproven. They did not have a championship, yet, in the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown era of Celtics basketball.

On the other end, the Dallas Mavericks were certainly the underdog, but it was tough to truly look at them as David. The team fought their way through an incredibly competitive Western Conference to make it to this matchup. One thing is for sure too, David did not have anything in his arsenal near the esteemed status of superstar Luka Dončić.

Dončić is the best young superstar the game has been since LeBron James. The list of accolades he has already amassed is quite impressive, to say the least.

However, being an NBA champion remains out of reach for Dončić after the loss to the Celtics. The juggernaut that the Celtics had displayed all throughout the season was pretty much the team they showed themselves to be in the NBA Finals, winning the series in five games.

After the title had been won, Brown found Dončić for what can only be described as a warm and wholesome moment between the two.

Goliath had triumphed over David in this case. However, in this iteration of the story, a part of Goliath also had a massive heart.

Brown versus Dončić

Both competitors shined brightly during the NBA Finals

These two saw a lot of each other during the series. It should come as no surprise that they have the utmost respect and admiration for each other after competing on the biggest stage in basketball.

Dončić versus Brown: Stat Comparison in NBA Finals Category Dončić Brown PPG 29.2 20.8 RPG 8.8 5.4 APG 5.6 5.0 FG% 47.2 44.0 3P% 24.4 23.5 SPG 2.6 1.6 BPG 0.0 0.8 TOV 4.6 2.8

Brown was tasked with, more often than not, being the primary matchup for Dončić throughout the series. Dončić still performed admirably, but there are some notable statistical categories where one can tell Dončić was bothered by Brown's defense.

The defense he played, coupled with the consistent scoring and overall performance, helped Brown capture the Finals MVP for the Celtics when the series was over. Brown had a clean sweep of both the Finals MVP and Eastern Conference MVP during this championship run for Boston.

What all this shows is that you can go to war on the court, but once that war is over, you can always just hug it out.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.