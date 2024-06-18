Highlights Despite the Boston Celtics' impressive regular season run, many analysts predicted the Dallas Mavericks would win the NBA Finals.

Brown's performance included scoring 20.8 PPG and playing exceptional defense en route to an NBA Finals MVP nod.

Despite an All-NBA snub, Brown becomes the first Finals MVP without a shoe deal in over 4 decades.

For the first time since 2008, the Boston Celtics are NBA champions. Led by their star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the NBA Finals to bring the franchise their record-setting 18th title. Boston ended the 2023-24 regular season with a league-leading 64-18 record. This was also the franchise's best record since their championship run during the 2007-08 season. Furthermore, the team finished with a 123.2 ORTG (first in the NBA) and a 111.6 DRTG (third in the NBA). However, despite the team's regular season success, many doubted their ability to win it all.

Many NBA analysts picked the Mavericks to defeat the Celtics in the NBA Finals. This was in large part due to their explosive backcourt duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. Furthermore, it was reported that 89 percent of all bets for the NBA Finals were on the Mavericks to bring it home. After Boston's Game 5 series-clinching win, Brown, who won the NBA Finals MVP award, took to social media to poke fun at the public for not believing in the Celtics.

Jaylen Brown Wins the 2024 NBA Finals MVP

Brown wins his second individual honor this postseason after also taking home the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award

The 27-year-old wing had an impressive series in the NBA Finals and was awarded the Finals MVP award because of it. In the five-game series, Brown averaged 20.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5 APG, and 1.6 SPG. In addition to his well-rounded stat sheet, Brown also played exceptional defense throughout the series, especially when guarding Dončić. After the game, Brown said winning the championship was a team effort and that he shares the award with "my brothers and my partner in crime, Jayson Tatum."

“It was a full team effort. And I share this with my brothers. And my partner in crime, Jayson Tatum, he was with me the whole way. So we share this s**t together.” - Jaylen Brown

Furthermore, due to his All-NBA snub this season, Brown is the first player to win Finals MVP without making an All-NBA team in the same season since Andre Iguodala in 2015. Additionally, he is the first player in over four decades to win the NBA Finals without having a shoe deal.

After the game, Cedric Maxwell, who won the Finals MVP with the Celtics in 1981, spoke to Brown after the game to "welcome [him] to the club."

“I told Brown, ‘Welcome to the club. That’s what Jo Jo White told me — the Green is about winning the championship, putting up another banner. You can talk about MVPs and All-Star games and all this other stuff. But until you actually achieve and get that banner. … these guys are legacies now." - Cedric Maxwell

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference.