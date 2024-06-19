Highlights The Celtics' championship run was fueled by Brown's consistent scoring and defensive presence, proving critics wrong about his supermax deal.

Brown's standout performances in the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA Finals highlighted his value as a key player for the Celtics.

Brown's ability to complement Tatum offensively and step up defensively in crucial moments earned him the Finals MVP and validated his record-breaking contract.

The Boston Celtics received a great return on investment. They are the NBA champions for the 2023-24 season. The Celtics completed their gentleman's sweep of the Dallas Mavericks, knocking them off 106-88 in Game 5 at TD Garden.

Brad Stevens did a terrific job building the roster that stood before everyone as champions. He maneuvered several smart trades to surround his stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, with the roster they needed to finally get over the hump.

A big point of contention with pundits and critics last offseason was the Celtics giving one of their two stars, Brown, a supermax extension. He received the largest contract in NBA history, valued at around $304 million over five years. There were some people losing their minds over this.

To be fair, the last visual most people would have had of Brown at that point was a disappointing Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. There are a multitude of reasons that can explain why all the chatter about Brown's contract was silly. It looks even sillier after this playoff run.

The Celtics are the best team in basketball and there is no doubt they could not have accomplished everything they did this season without Brown. He vindicated the team's decision, and then some.

Road To The Final Four

Brown was instrumental against the Heat and Cavaliers

There were a lot of discussions during the NBA Finals about Tatum's inefficient scoring against the Mavericks. This was not the first time throughout these playoffs that efficiency had not been Tatum's strong suit. It was not all that great against the Heat in the first round either.

Celtics' Star Duo Versus Miami Category Tatum Brown PPG 21.8 22.8 FG% 41.6 52.2 3P% 29.0 32.1

Where Tatum faltered, Brown did not. Jaylen's three-point shooting dipped a touch in that series, but he was otherwise a very productive scorer throughout, leading the team.

When the Celtics were matched up against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round, Tatum got his swagger back a bit. His scoring saw a healthy uptick in that series and Brown was right there with him.

Celtics' Star Duo Versus Cleveland Category Tatum Brown PPG 26.8 23.4 FG% 44.1 59.2 3P% 27.3 42.9

The duo both produced well against the Cavaliers, knocking them out in five games like they did against the Heat. The pair complimented each other ideally. Tatum was more comfortable with playmaking offensively, while Brown would handle big-time threats and individual matchups defensively.

Brown's efficient scoring as Tatum's running mate was the perfect complimentary pairing. Brown had three games in this series where he shot 60 percent or better from the field. The defensive pressure that Tatum took away as the number one option made Brown's scoring easier, sure, but Tatum also knew he had a more than reliable option behind him whenever his own shot was not falling.

That kind of safety and security takes a lot of the pressure off Tatum. Intangibles are tough to quantify, but the value added by Brown cannot be ignored in this department.

Eastern Conference Finals

Brown finally started receiving the individual accolades that were overdue

It can be hard living in someone else's shadow, never feeling like the credit that is deserved gets bestowed upon you. Surely, everyone out there can relate to the feeling of not having their work appreciated.

Sure, Brown had a few All-Star nods to his name and even an All-NBA nod in the 2022-23 season, but his name comes up far too often whenever there are conversations about the biggest snubs of a certain accolade. The Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers would change that for Brown.

Brown's Series Stats Against The Pacers PPG 29.8 RPG 5.0 APG 3.0 SPG 2.0 BPG 0.8 FG% 51.7 3P% 37.0

Brown's star shined so bright against the Pacers that he simply could not be ignored anymore. His efforts secured him the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

Brown had a number of signature moments in the series sweep against the Pacers. One that stands above the rest is without a doubt the heavily-contested, game-tying three-point shot to tie up Game 1 in regulation and send it to overtime, before the Celtics completed the comeback to win. The 40-piece in Game 2 certainly was not too shabby either.

The Pacers played the Celtics surprisingly well. Outside of Game 2, every other contest was decided by five points or fewer. There is no doubt that it could have been a very different series had it not been for the brilliance of Brown in those nail-biting affairs.

NBA Finals

Brown was a key cog in the Celtics' well-oiled machine

This is the part of the story that most people would probably be familiar with by now, but it is still an important thing to highlight. The Celtics looked otherworldly on the biggest stage in basketball. Try as they may, the Mavericks could not keep up.

What shined through once more was Brown's consistency in this series. Tatum struggled from the field in the series against the Mavericks, shooting below 40 percent. While he certainly made up for it in other ways, it was once again Brown providing stability and reliability.

Brown's Stats Against The Mavericks PPG 20.8 RPG 5.4 APG 5.0 SPG 1.6 BPG 0.8 FG% 44.0 3P% 23.5

Despite struggling with his three-ball, Brown consistently delivered offense for the Celtics in this series. He scored 20 or more points in four of the five games played against the Mavericks. The only exclusion to that was the Game 4 blowout, where the Mavericks let out all their frustrations from the series.

Brown also played a key role in guard Luka Dončić for considerable stretches throughout the series. Dončić still put up respectable numbers, but his turnovers were way up, and it was clear Brown could bother him defensively, just not shut him down entirely. To be fair to Brown, no one really can.

Ultimately, Brown received the Finals MVP for his efforts. The richest player in NBA history played a massive role in securing a championship for the team that paid him.

Brown will not hold on to that title for too long. Contract numbers are only going to increase as new CBAs and broadcasting deals are ironed out. This gives all the more reason for the Celtics to not second-guess for even a second that they made the right call with the extension.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.