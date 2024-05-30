Highlights The Dolphins extend Jaylen Waddle, making him the fourth highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill's contract renegotiation was spurred on by A.J. Brown's deal.

Dolphins hope a well-paid Hill will help them avenge their playoff loss.

The Miami Dolphins locked up one of their star receivers on Thursday, agreeing to a three-year extension with Jaylen Waddle worth $84.75 million, including $76 million guaranteed. Waddle's contract makes him the NFL's fourth highest-paid receiver in terms of average annual value.

Top 8 Paid Wide Receivers Rank Player Team AAV 1 A.J. Brown Eagles $32M 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions $30.003M 3 Tyreek Hill Dolphins $30M 4 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins $28.25M 5 Davante Adams Raiders $28M 6 Cooper Kupp Rams $26.7M 7 DeVonta Smith Eagles $25M 8 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks $24M

Miami was wise to pay Waddle before Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and CeeDee Lamb eventually reset the market, but this also means that Tyreek Hill is becoming underpaid. Hill is entering the second year of the four-year, $120M extension he signed when Miami acquired him in a trade from Kansas City.

However, once the Eagles made A.J. Brown the highest-paid receiver in football earlier this offseason, Hill sought to reclaim the top spot.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, "the effort to address Hill's contract began after the 2023 season ended," and that effort is intensifying now with his partner in crime getting such a lucrative deal.

Tyreek Hill Was On Historic Pace In 2023

Hill nearly notched 2,000-yard season before injury

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Hill is still getting more than Waddle in terms of AAV, the contract starts to look very different when you remove the final year of his deal, which is worth a whopping $45 million. Without that, as Florio points out, the deal is worth only three years and $75 million, for a $25 million AAV. That's not nearly enough for a player of Hill's caliber.

That final year makes Hill's contract a bit of a lie. Meanwhile, the contracts signed by Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown were worth more without a backloaded final year, making Hill's contract look a lot less appetizing to the player. He recently discussed how he wanted to retire in Miami, though he did add this caveat: "So that means sign me."

It's a peculiar thing to say when you've got three years left on your deal, so what it likely means is that he wants a renegotiation—and soon. If the Fins don't fix his contract up soon and the Jefferson and Chase deals get done in the meantime, it could add an extra $5-7 million per year onto the next extension. And if Miami thinks Hill is not worth renegotiating with, they better think again and rerack his 2023 highlight reel.

If it wasn't for a nagging ankle injury late in the season, Hill may have recorded the first 2,000-receiving yard season in league history. Hill picked up the ailment in a 28-27 loss to Tennessee and was sidelined for the following game vs. the Jets. Prior to the injury, Hill had racked up 1,542 receiving yards through 13 games.

There's no reason to believe Hill won't be on pace for that elusive milestone again in 2023. During an episode of his "It Needed To Be Said" podcast last summer, Hill proclaimed he would hit that mark before his career was over.

2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league -- 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl -- and we getting that. Believe that. My job is really easy; I just got to stay healthy, I just got to keep my attention to detail and just know where to be at on the field at all times for my quarterback. Then I'll be able to make those plays to get where I want to be at, which is 2K.

The Dolphins lit up the league offensively last season with Hill as their primary weapon. Miami's 2,568 yards through the first five weeks were the most in NFL history, breaking a record set by the 2000 Rams (2,527)—the offense otherwise known as the “Greatest Show on Turf.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tyreek Hill is the first player in NFL history to have multiple seasons with at least 1,700 receiving yards.

Despite their output, Miami ultimately fell short of their goal, losing to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round. They'll look to avenge that loss in 2024, hopefully with a newly paid and happy Hill at their disposal.

Source: Mike Florio

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.