Highlights Miami paid a premium in order to move up from No. 12 to No. 6 in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Waddle's 2022 breakout demonstrated an ability to produce as a No. 1 receiver even as the No. 2 on the depth chart.

The other teams involved in the Waddle trade tree, the Eagles and Cowboys, both ended up with franchise cornerstones as a result of the deals.

The trio of Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle spearheaded the Miami Dolphins’ drive to postseason football in each of the last two seasons. Their recent success coincides with Mike McDaniel’s appointment as head coach.

McDaniel, with the help of an explosive rushing attack, unlocked Tagovailoa’s potential and turned Hill and Waddle into perhaps the preeminent wide receiver duo in the NFL.

Even with—or, depending on your perspective, thanks to—Hill's presence on the opposite side of the field, Waddle broke out in a big way in his first season in McDaniel’s offense, his second NFL campaign overall. He took a step back in 2023, partially due to injury, but was still incredibly productive for the ‘Fins.

Early NFL futures suggest the Dolphins are the primary threat to the Buffalo Bills in their chase for the AFC East crown, but it doesn’t take a vivid imagination to imagine the Bills taking a step back following their trade of Stefon Diggs.

The Dolphins' path toward a potential postseason berth this season will hinge heavily on how well Tagovailoa, Hill, and Waddle perform. However, with the benefit of hindsight, would Miami have been better off standing pat at No. 12 rather than trading up for Waddle in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Waddle Was Considered A Top Tier Draft Prospect

Draft gurus ranked Waddle as a top five prospect in the 2021 draft class

Waddle put together an illustrious career at Alabama. Even while playing alongside the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith, and John Metchie III, Waddle caught 106 passes, scored 17 touchdowns, and averaged 18.9 yards per reception.

That production helped convince the Dolphins to use the No. 6 overall selection in the 2021 Draft on Waddle, a sequence of events that kicked off a flurry of trades and draft pick swaps (more on that later).

Waddle’s NFL career got off to an impressive but puzzling start. He led the team with 104 receptions and 140 targets as a rookie in 2021, but his 9.8 yards per reception left many scratching their heads. However, that was under the offensive coordinator tandem of George Godsey and Eric Studesville, a pairing that certainly wasn’t able to push the same buttons McDaniel has.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jaylen Waddle is one of just eight wide receivers (alongside teammate Tyreek Hill), to post 70+ receptions, 1,000+ receiving yards, and 4+ receiving TDs in each of the last three seasons.

Waddle took off in his sophomore NFL campaign, serving as a lethal No. 2 opposite blockbuster off-season acquisition Tyreek Hill. However, simply tagging Waddle as a “WR2” is a significant disservice.

Waddle’s 1,359 yards ranked seventh in the league in 2022 thanks to his league-leading 18.1 yards per reception. When you combine that efficiency with a 64.1 percent catch rate, you don’t need to hog targets to post tantalizing numbers.

Injuries conspired to make him less prolific in 2023, but he still hauled in 69.2 percent of his targets and averaged 14.1 yards per reception.

Aftermath of the Jaylen Waddle Draft Day Trade

Waddle, DeVonta Smith, and Micah Parsons had their destinies intertwined by trades

The Dolphins’ selection of Waddle at No. 6 in the 2021 NFL Draft occurred after some dancing back and forth in the first round.

To kick things off, the Dolphins traded the 2021 No. 3 pick to the San Francisco 49ers (which was used on Trey Lance), netting additional draft capital, including the No. 12 selection and future firsts.

Miami then turned around and dealt picks No. 12 and No. 123 plus a 2022 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in order to move up to No. 6 and select Waddle.

The Eagles rolled with their own Crimson Tide wide receiver in DeVonta Smith after packaging the No. 12 and No. 84 picks to swap spots with the Dallas Cowboys at No. 10.

The Cowboys then nabbed a two-time All-Pro when they used their No. 12 selection on linebacker Micah Parsons out of Penn State.

Additionally, the Eagles used the 123rd pick in 2021 on cornerback Zech McPhearson, while the Dolphins' 2022 first rounder, No. 15 overall, turned into guard Kenyon Green after being traded again, this time to the Houston Texans.

It's natural, fun even, to look at the opportunity cost of the Dolphins' decision to surrender a 2022 first-round pick in order to select Waddle. Because there are so many moving parts when considering draft pick trades and maneuvering, we're going to avoid getting too deep into the weeds as we play the "what if" game.

Should Dolphins Have Made the Waddle Trade?

Waddle has only slightly outperformed Smith across the pair's first 3 NFL seasons

The obvious place to start is a scenario in which the Dolphins stood pat and selected Parsons at No. 12. Parsons is a two-time All-Pro, who was highly regarded throughout the pre-draft process. It doesn't require creative thinking to envision the Dolphins taking a "best player available" approach and calling Parsons' name.

They may have been compelled to wait to address wide receiver in this scenario, perhaps looking ahead to 2022, when Jahan Dotson and Treylon Burks went No. 16 and 18, respectively. Neither Dotson nor Burks have demonstrated the type of ceiling Waddle has, but that's not to say they couldn't have enjoyed productive seasons in Miami.

Imagining the Dolphins selecting Parsons is fun because it would've, in theory, opened up new possibilities for them to explore.

Comparing Waddle to Smith isn't necessarily apples to apples, but it's certainly more straight forward, especially since their teams paired them with a clear No. 1 ahead of their sophomore campaigns.

Jaylen Waddle vs. DeVonta Smith Year Player REC YDS TGT % YPR TD 2021 Jaylen Waddle 104 1,015 23.4 9.8 6 DeVonta Smith 64 916 22.2 14.3 5 2022 Jaylen Waddle 75 1,356 20.8 18.1 8 DeVonta Smith 95 1,196 26.9 12.6 7 2023 Jaylen Waddle 72 1,014 18.9 14.1 4 DeVonta Smith 81 1,066 21.3 13.2 7

It's reasonable to look at Waddle's and Smith's stats side-by-side and surmise that Waddle's production hasn't been demonstrably better than Smith's over their first three seasons in the league—not to a degree that warranted the surrender of a future first-round pick.

Some fans may hold that opinion, but even if we operate under the assumption that the Dolphins would've landed Smith at No. 12, we can't conclude that he would have made the same impact. While Smith has been the steadier of the two and stellar overall in his own right, Waddle's 2022 explosion was particularly impressive and demonstrated a ceiling that Smith hasn't quite reached yet.

As usual, when playing these games, there's ample room for interpretation and opinion. For some, the more prudent move for the Dolphins would've been trying to select DeVonta Smith with the No. 12 pick in 2021 and keeping the 2022 first-rounder, which they could have used to bulk up their offensive line with Green or Cowboys tackle Tyler Smith; All-Pro slot cornerback Trent McDuffie would have been available at No. 15 as well.

However, given the Dolphins' consecutive playoff berths and No. 6 and No. 1 rankings in total offense in the last two years, it's difficult to argue against the series of events that culminated in Waddle wearing aqua and orange. Even if he is "only" a WR2.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.