Highlights Jaylen Warren was able to latch onto the Pittsburgh Steelers roster as an undrafted rookie in 2022, and his talent and work ethic helped him gain more opportunities.

In 2022, starter and first-round pick Najee Harris had a 66-31 percent snap count advantage over Warren. In 2023, the two are basically splitting backfield duties, with Najee at 54 percent of the snaps and Warren at 46.

Warren has taken advantage of his increased opportunities in 2023, rushing for more yards than anyone in the NFL over the three-week period from Week 9 to Week 11. The advanced metrics paint a pretty picture of Warren as well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been known for decades as a rough and tumble team that likes to beat their opponents with tough defense and a power running game. While the defensive tradition has continued from the Steel Curtain of the 1970s to the Blitzburgh units of the 1990s to the current turnover-machine led by T.J. Watt, the same can't be said for their running game.

They have had some great backs over the last decade and a half, such as Willie Parker and Le'Veon Bell, but they haven't been able to impose their will on the ground consistently since head coach Mike Tomlin took charge in 2007. The Steelers have only eclipsed the 2,000-rushing yard mark twice in Tomlin's 17 seasons at the helm. The first was in his debut season in 2007.

The second was last year in 2022, when they amassed 2,073 yards on the ground. While former first round pick Najee Harris and an improved offensive line are big reasons for the uptick, Harris' undrafted sidekick, Jaylen Warren, also deserves a lot of credit. While Warren played second fiddle to Harris in 2022 (66 percent of snaps to 31 for Warren), the diminutive back has forced himself into a much bigger role in 2023, taking 46 percent of the snaps to Harris' 54.

Warren has seized his opportunity with both hands, as he has been the most prolific running back in football from Weeks 9 to 11. Don't believe us? Well, as the old adage goes, 'men lie, women lie, but numbers don't'. Here's why the unheralded Warren has been the best back in football over the last month.

Jaylen Warren's talent and work ethic could not be ignored

When the 5'8", 204-pound Warren was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022, there was no expectation that he would make the final 53-man roster, much less become a significant contributor. With Najee Harris sitting out a lot of the 2022 camp with injury, Warren was given more opportunities, and it wasn't his skill set that most impressed Tomlin, but his strong mental drive to compete and prove himself.

He has an appetite for the competition. That’s a good thing. He’s learning and learning fast. I think the most significant thing that has captured my attention is that he seems really comfortable in these waters from a competition standpoint.

That grit and tenacity he showed as an undrafted rookie made him one of Pittsburgh's 'camp darlings' that summer. Warren especially thrived once they put the pads on in training camp, which only endeared him more to a franchise and fanbase that prides itself on physical, smash-mouth football. His performance in camp not only helped him make the final roster, but it also pushed previously established backs Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell down the depth chart and all the way to the practice squad in McFarland's case.

Warren offered a great change of pace option at the running back position, not to mention he was able to lighten the load on Harris, who had played 84 percent of the snaps the previous year as a rookie in 2021. Warren was also efficient as ever: his 4.9 yards per carry mark put him in the top 15 among RBs and his 7.6 yards per reception putting him in the top 20 among RBs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a star in the making

In 2023, Harris remains the starter, but Warren is certainly doing everything he can to push the Alabama alum. Harris is kind of the antithesis to Warren: he's huge, he's a great pass blocker, and he doesn't have home run speed. Unfortunately, no one told Harris that. He is once again averaging under 4.0 yards a carry this year (3.9 to be exact), and a big reason for his negative runs is his penchant to try and bounce plays out instead of hitting the hole downhill like a power back of his stature should.

Warren continues to receive a slightly smaller piece of the pie than Harris, but the gap is closing rapidly, with only 50 snaps separating them through 10 games. Warren has been the more efficient back all year, but over the last three weeks he has started to see the volume to match it. Over the first seven games, he averaged 6.4 rushes a game, but over the past three, he has averaged 11.7. And during that three-week stretch, his numbers have been astonishing.

His 318 yards over the past three weeks (which include the first two 100-yard efforts of his career) lead the entire NFL during that span, not to mention he did it while chugging for a silly 9.1 yards per carry. Not only that, but that three-week total is the fifth-highest in the NFL for the whole year. He's also been a favorite of the good people at Pro Football Focus.

Category Warren Grade Warren Rank Overall 81.4 6th Rushing 90.2 2nd Receiving 68.7 15th

Some may say that PFF grades are too subjective to be relied on, and that is a valid point. However, Warren's meteoric rise can be borne out by the cold, hard facts as well. Warren's combination of strength, speed, determination, and balance are what makes him so hard to bring down. The guy looks like a literal bowling ball out there, and that low center of gravity doesn't hurt him here either. This is why he's been able to make such a large impact while still seeing a limited number of snaps and carries.

Stat Warren Stat Warren NFL Rank Yards/Attempt 6.2 1st Broken Tackles 15 3rd Attempts/Broken Tackle 5.3 1st Yards After Contact/Attempt 2.4 1st Rushing Success Rate 52.5 10th

Warren is in the trenches bouncing off of guys to get the necessary yardage, as evidenced by that top 10 success rate and the fact that he's earned 25 first downs on 80 carries, which is about a first down every third carry. Warren is also sixth in 10+ yard carries with 14, which equates to about one carry of 10+ yards every five totes.

Warren has also been the team's main receiving back, and his 34 receptions rank sixth among running backs. He's also top 15 among RBs in basically every receiving metric you can find, including yards per reception (15th), catch percentage (15th), first downs (T-14th), yards after contact per reception (10th), broken tackles (t-5th), and receptions per broken tackle (t-10th).

Will Jaylen Warren see more work down the stretch?

The two places he'd like to clean up are the drops (fourth-most among RBs) and in pass protection, where his size makes it tough for him to be consistent. When he gets a guy in his sights, however, he can really pack a punch.

Now, the question is, when are the Steelers going to start feeding Warren more? Harris continues to be reluctant to cut upfield and run downhill with his 242-pound frame, so other than pass protection, there's not much at which he's been better than Warren in 2023.

Despite the recent uptick in Warren's production, including providing the team with their lone moment of offensive glory in their 13-10 Week 11 loss, a 75-yard touchdown scamper, the second-year back continues to see between 40 and 50 percent of the snaps while Harris sees 50+.

With former running backs coach Eddie Faulkner now the new offensive coordinator, we could certainly see a paradigm shift in the backfield and in the offense as a whole. Either way, both backs should be ready to eat considering Pittsburgh's final seven opponents.

Week Opponent Opponent Rush Yards Allowed/Game (Rank Most-Fewest) 12 @ Bengals 138.3 (2nd) 13 vs. Cardinals 132.1 (7th) 14 vs. Patriots 97.7 (24th) 15 @ Colts 129.7 (8th) 16 vs. Bengals 138.3 (2nd) 17 @ Seahawks 117.7 (11th) 18 @ Ravens 103.7 (20th)

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

