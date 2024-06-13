Highlights Jrue Holiday is thriving in Boston due to a reduced offensive role and focus on defense.

The Celtics retained defensive strength despite losing key players and Holiday provided winning plays.

Jayson Tatum praises GM Brad Stevens for the "steal" of landing Holiday, raising the team's level.

Eyebrows were raised when the Boston Celtics traded a haul for Jrue Holiday before the 2023-24 season. Fast-forward to the 2024 NBA Finals, Holiday is now one win away from being a major contributor to the Celtics' 18th NBA championship while being a Finals MVP candidate.

His marvelous performances throughout the season, and especially in these playoffs, have reversed the initial conversations about the trade. And just like fans of other teams who are now wondering how the Celtics landed Holiday, Boston star Jayson Tatum, is also on the same boat.

Following the Celtics' Game 3 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals on Wednesday, Tatum told Hall of Famer Charles Barkley he is still puzzled that GM Brad Stevens pulled off the trade.

"I don't know how they let us get him but, I'm so happy that we got Jrue on our team. We're just very fortunate. He just makes winning plays. He's obviously been here, won the championship. And more than anything, he raises everybody's level on defense."

Despite losing Marcus Smart and Rob Williams in the off-season, two key pieces of the Celtics' defensive identity for years, the addition of Holiday has helped Boston retain their position as one of the best defenses in the league.

Revisiting the Jrue Holiday Trade

Did the Celtics get a steal or is this just revisionist history?

Before the Celtics traded for Holiday, they made a splash by acquiring Kristaps Porziņģis in a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Washington Wizards. They also received a 2024 first-round pick from Memphis that they later used in the Holiday trade. Most notably, this trade saw Smart leave Boston after nine years.

To make up for that loss of a point-of-attack defender, Stevens made the push to trade for Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jrue Holiday Trade Details Celtics Receive Trail Blazers Receive Jrue Holiday Malcolm Brogdon Robert Williams 2024 First-Round Pick (via Warriors) 2029 First-Round Pick (via Celtics)

At that time, the consensus opinion was that the Celtics overpaid, since this was a player that their rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks, had opted to discard. The Bucks were unhappy with how Holiday's performances would routinely decline in the playoffs and chose to get Damian Lillard to replace him. And that allowed the Celtics to pounce.

Why is Holiday thriving on the Celtics now?

Bucks' loss became Celtics' gain

After being a vital part of the Bucks's title run in 2021, Holiday's offensive struggles became harder to overlook. In his second season in Milwaukee, his true shooting percentage went from 59.3 in the regular season to 46.1 in the playoffs. In his third and final season, it went from 58.6 to 49.1, as the Bucks saw themselves failing to reach the Eastern Conference in back-to-back years.

However, the pressure on the offensive end was drastically reduced in Boston for Holiday. He went from being the third or, on some days, the second option on offense to the fifth, allowing him to focus more on defense and playing off the ball on offense. As a result, Holiday reached a career-high 59.7 percent true shooting percentage in the regular season and also a career-high 63.0 percent in the playoffs.

Jrue Holiday Playoff Stats Comparison Category Bucks (2022-23) Celtics (2023-24) PPG 17.8 13.2 RPG 6.6 6.0 APG 8.0 4.5 SPG 1.0 1.2 BPG 0.4 0.6 FG% 40.0 50.9 3P% 28.6 40.0

With the Celtics playing to his strengths, Holiday has flourished. He was leading the Finals MVP ladder after Game 2, and it won't be a surprise if another two-way masterclass in Game 4 helps him clinch the title for Boston and a maiden Finals MVP trophy for himself.